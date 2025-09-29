gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,467 members

bulk ship

Photo: Lukasz Z / Shutterstock

Costamare Bulkers Forms Strategic Alliance with Cargill

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 29, 2025

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE: CMDB) has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cargill International S.A., marking a significant partnership between the vessel owner and one of the world’s largest bulk shipping service providers.

The agreement, announced today, involves multiple facets of cooperation including the transfer of Costamare’s majority trading book to Cargill, comprising chartered-in vessels, cargo transportation commitments and derivative positions. Additionally, Costamare will charter four Supramax vessels to Cargill for a period of four to six months.

The partnership extends to sustainability initiatives, with Costamare entering into a bunkering services agreement with Seascale Energy, a joint venture between Cargill and Hafnia. The companies will also collaborate on decarbonization and vessel efficiency strategies.

Gregory Zikos, CEO of Costamare Bulkers, stated that the agreement allows the company to “reduce our exposure in the volatile trading business and generate more stable and predictable earnings, while at the same time maintaining our operating platform under CBI as an integral part of our business model.”

Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation, noted: “This partnership allows Cargill to better serve its customers as it continues to help us grow our current fleet. We look forward to building a strategic partnership with Costamare and continue to grow together.”

Costamare Bulkers currently owns a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels with approximately 3,103,000 dwt capacity, including six vessels that the company has agreed to sell. The agreement also opens opportunities for the two companies to jointly invest in dry bulk assets and explore other business ventures in the sector.

Tags:

cargill
costamare
dry bulk
dry bulk shipping
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,467 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Dutch Cargo Ship Reportedly Hit by Missile in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Ablaze
Shipping

Dutch Cargo Ship Reportedly Hit by Missile in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Ablaze

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that a Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship reportedly came under attack 120 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port city of Aden.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 523
nuclear icebreaker convoy
Shipping

MSC Reaffirms Arctic Shipping Ban as Chinese Lines Expand Northern Sea Route

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has reaffirmed its commitment to avoid the Northern Sea Route, citing environmental concerns and operational challenges, even as Chinese shipping companies increasingly capitalize on the Arctic...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 119
ship navigation bridge
Shipping

Global Maritime Forum Warns Industry Risks Leadership Crisis Without Diversity Reform

A comprehensive new report from the Global Maritime Forum reveals how outdated norms and exclusionary practices are preventing the maritime sector from realizing its full leadership potential at a time...

September 26, 2025
Total Views: 1937