Costamare Bulkers Forms Strategic Alliance with Cargill

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE: CMDB) has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cargill International S.A., marking a significant partnership between the vessel owner and one of the world’s largest bulk shipping service providers.

The agreement, announced today, involves multiple facets of cooperation including the transfer of Costamare’s majority trading book to Cargill, comprising chartered-in vessels, cargo transportation commitments and derivative positions. Additionally, Costamare will charter four Supramax vessels to Cargill for a period of four to six months.

The partnership extends to sustainability initiatives, with Costamare entering into a bunkering services agreement with Seascale Energy, a joint venture between Cargill and Hafnia. The companies will also collaborate on decarbonization and vessel efficiency strategies.

Gregory Zikos, CEO of Costamare Bulkers, stated that the agreement allows the company to “reduce our exposure in the volatile trading business and generate more stable and predictable earnings, while at the same time maintaining our operating platform under CBI as an integral part of our business model.”

Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation, noted: “This partnership allows Cargill to better serve its customers as it continues to help us grow our current fleet. We look forward to building a strategic partnership with Costamare and continue to grow together.”

Costamare Bulkers currently owns a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels with approximately 3,103,000 dwt capacity, including six vessels that the company has agreed to sell. The agreement also opens opportunities for the two companies to jointly invest in dry bulk assets and explore other business ventures in the sector.