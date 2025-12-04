gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,063 members

Aerial view of a container terminal

Photo: Shutterstock/Strikernia

Container Spot Rates Rebound as Carriers Shift to Weekly Price Hikes

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 4, 2025

Global container shipping rates climbed 7% this week to $1,927 per 40-foot container, snapping a three-week decline that had pushed spot rates to their lowest levels since January 2025, according to the latest Drewry World Container Index.

The recovery was driven primarily by rate increases on Transpacific and Asia-Europe trade routes, with carriers adopting a new tactical approach to rate management. Spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles jumped 8% to $2,256 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai to New York rates rose 6% to $2,895.

In a notable shift from industry practice, some carriers have abandoned traditional biweekly General Rate Increases in favor of weekly adjustments. “Instead of announcing large hikes that tend to erode quickly, carriers are now introducing smaller, more frequent increases to maintain consistent upwards pressure on spot rates,” according to the Drewry assessment. The strategy appears to have proven effective, with forecasters expecting stable rates in the coming week.

Asia-Europe trade lanes showed even stronger gains, with Shanghai to Genoa rates surging 15% to $2,648 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai to Rotterdam edged up 4% to $2,241. Unlike the Transpacific route, Asia-Europe has now sustained rate levels for three consecutive weeks, with carriers leveraging Freight All Kinds (FAK) increases to support spot rates ahead of annual contract negotiations.

However, uncertainty surrounding the Suez Canal continues to add volatility to Asia-Europe lanes. “Carriers continue to view the Suez as the natural route between the two regions,” the assessment noted. A full resumption of canal transits would return significant capacity to the market and likely pressure rates downward, though the effect would be gradual due to potential port congestion following the realignment of East-West shipping networks.

The rate recovery comes as the container shipping industry navigates a complex market, balancing capacity management with seasonal demand patterns, the effects of earlier front-loading, and ongoing geopolitical disruptions affecting major trade routes.

Tags:

container freight rates
Container Shipping
container spot rates
drewry
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,063 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tankers wait at anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul
News

Turkey Warns Black Sea Tanker Attacks Are ‘Very Scary’ as War Risks Spread

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said the "very scary" attacks of recent days on Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea threatened the safety of all in the region and showed the reach of the war in Ukraine was expanding.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1106
The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea
Shipping

Black Sea War Insurance Soars 250% After Ukraine Ship Attacks

Insurance rates for ships calling at ports in the Black Sea are surging after a series of Ukrainian attacks on vessels with links to Moscow. 

23 hours ago
Total Views: 803
Maersk's methanol-powered Ane Maersk in the shipyard. Photo courtesy Maersk
News

Methanol Gains Momentum as Marine Fuel, But Cost and Supply Challenges Persist

As the global shipping industry navigates the complex path toward decarbonization, methanol is emerging as a practical alternative fuel option, supported by growing investment and established infrastructure. However, significant economic...

December 2, 2025
Total Views: 954