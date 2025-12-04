Port of Long Beach Taps 15-Year Veteran Hacegaba as Next CEO

The Port of Long Beach has selected Dr. Noel Hacegaba, a longtime executive with deep operational expertise, to lead the nation’s second-busiest container gateway as it navigates a critical decade of infrastructure investment and environmental transformation.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners announced that it will consider Hacegaba’s appointment at its December 8 meeting, with the transition to take effect January 1, 2026. Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Hacegaba will succeed Mario Cordero, who is stepping down after guiding the Port through record cargo growth, major modernization projects, and the disruptions of the global pandemic.

Hacegaba brings 15 years of senior management experience at the Port, where he has overseen critical functions including commercial services, engineering, finance, planning, and environmental affairs. His tenure has been marked by high-stakes negotiations, including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International.

“Noel Hacegaba is the ideal choice to lead the Port of Long Beach,” said Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “Noel brings extensive experience managing all key Port functions, deep knowledge of the goods movement industry and a collaborative leadership style that will serve the Port well as we navigate future challenges and opportunities.”

The appointment comes as the Port faces what Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson called “a pivotal decade” defined by ambitious climate action, digital transformation, and generational infrastructure investments. “Dr. Hacegaba is well-positioned to guide this next chapter as we accelerate toward zero-emission operations, expand our global competitiveness, and continue driving economic opportunity for our community,” Richardson said.

During the pandemic-era supply chain crisis, Hacegaba played a central role in the Port’s response, directing the Business Recovery Task Force and coordinating with industry, labor, and government partners to maintain cargo flow. He also led development of the Supply Chain Information Highway, a digital platform designed to improve cargo visibility and data sharing across the national freight network.

Beyond Long Beach, Hacegaba has served as Executive Director of the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility Joint Powers Authority, which oversees a major near-dock rail operation supporting both the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles.He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics, business administration, and planning from the University of Southern California, and earned a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne.

In 2025, Hacegaba received the Stanley T. Olafson Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce for his leadership in advancing international trade.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of the Port of Long Beach and excited to lead our stellar staff to strengthen the nation’s supply chain as we build the port of the future,” Hacegaba said. “I am looking forward to working with our Mayor, Harbor Commission and partners to accelerate our economic engine as we elevate the Port’s profile internationally by delivering world-class infrastructure and customer service and industry-leading sustainability programs.”

The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at more than $300 billion annually and supports 2.7 million jobs across the United States, including 691,000 in Southern California.During the next decade, the Port is planning $3.2 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness, and sustainability.