Construction Starts on First Arctic Security Cutter in Finland, Marking Major Expansion of U.S. Icebreaking Fleet

Construction of the first Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) for the U.S. Coast Guard began on Tuesday at Sata Shipbuilding’s yard in Pori, Finland, marking the start of a shipbuilding program that could ultimately transform the service into one of the world’s most capable Arctic maritime forces.

The vessel is the first of 11 Arctic Security Cutters authorized and contracted by the United States under two separate procurement programs led by Bollinger Shipyards and Canada’s Davie.

The U.S. Coast Guard has contracted Bollinger to deliver six Arctic Security Cutters, while Davie has been selected to build five vessels, including two through its Finnish subsidiary Helsinki Shipyard, which it acquired in 2023. Together, the programs represent the largest investments in U.S. icebreaking capability in decades as Washington seeks to strengthen its presence in the rapidly changing Arctic.

The cutter that entered construction on Tuesday is part of Davie’s five-vessel allotment and will be built through a partnership between Helsinki Shipyard and Sata Shipbuilding, which operate as a single integrated shipbuilder. The $3.5 billion deal was just finalized last month.

Under the arrangement, Helsinki Shipyard is responsible for engineering, design, final assembly and outfitting, while Sata Shipbuilding leads steel production and construction of heavy block structures.

The first two Arctic Security Cutters under Davie’s contract will be built in Finland before production shifts to the company’s planned “Icebreaker Factory” in Texas for the remaining three vessels. Ground was broken on the Texas facility on June 1.

Davie says the Finnish construction phase will allow the program to gain an early start and support delivery of the first vessel by 2028, while U.S. shipbuilders work alongside Finnish teams to acquire specialized icebreaker construction expertise ahead of domestic production in Texas.

The first two vessels will be based out of Kodiak, Alaska with a third planned for Seward the Coast Guard announced earlier this month.

To support construction of the first two vessels, the combined workforce at Helsinki Shipyard and Sata Shipbuilding is expected to grow to around 1,000 employees by the end of 2026, with hundreds of additional jobs generated across the supply chain.

“This is a historic milestone for Sata Shipbuilding and our Group. We are proud to begin work on the Arctic Security Cutter for the United States and to lay the foundation for a program of great significance to both Finland and America,” said Niko Suomela, managing director of Sata Shipbuilding.

Mika Heiskanen, chief executive of Davie Shipyards Finland, said Finnish shipbuilders were well positioned to support the transatlantic effort.

“We are proud to contribute our expertise to this transatlantic industrial partnership. Finnish excellence in specialized shipbuilding is recognized around the world because it is built on a proven record of delivery,” Heiskanen said. “Helsinki Shipyard and Sata Shipbuilding have the experience, expertise and commitment to deliver these vessels on time, on quality and on budget.”

James Davies, co-founder of Davie’s parent company Inocea Group, said the program would strengthen Western maritime security and rebuild critical U.S. icebreaking capabilities.

“Plans don’t defend nations, strategic assets like the ASC do. Today, we are turning commitment into action,” Davies said. “The Arctic Security Cutter program will strengthen Western maritime security, rebuild critical U.S. strategic capability with Finnish expertise, and reinforces our position as a trusted global partner in delivering complex, ice-capable vessels.”