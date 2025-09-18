gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,846 members

Aerial view of Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore. The Coast Guard awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Pier 1 (first from the left) on Sept. 9, 2025, to support future depot-level maintenance of the offshore patrol cutter class.

Aerial view of Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore. The Coast Guard awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Pier 1 (first from the left) on Sept. 9, 2025, to support future depot-level maintenance of the offshore patrol cutter class. U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard Awards Contract for Critical Baltimore Yard Pier Reconstruction

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 18, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract valued at nearly $11 million to Ocean Construction Services Inc. for comprehensive modifications to Pier 1 at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, marking a significant step in the service’s infrastructure modernization efforts.

The project includes lengthening the pier, constructing new fenders and robust fender boards, removing deteriorating timber curbs, installing upgraded shore ties and electrical capacity, and strengthening the pier’s horizontal load-bearing capabilities to support the future Coast Guard cutter fleet.

“For more than a century, the Coast Guard Yard has provided critical maintenance and repair services to the Coast Guard’s surface fleet, and this contract will deliver the improvements necessary to continue that long record of success, including the future sustainment of the Offshore Patrol Cutter class,” said Rear Adm. Michael E. Campbell, director of systems integration and chief acquisition officer of the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Yard, the service’s only organic shipbuilding and repair facility, serves as the Coast Guard’s largest and most modern industrial plant. The facility is responsible for construction, repairs, and renovation of vessels and aids to navigation, along with manufacturing miscellaneous Coast Guard equipment.

Reconstruction of Pier 1 is described as critical to maintaining the Coast Guard’s organic capabilities to perform depot-level maintenance for the fleet and to prepare for post-delivery activities as new cutters are delivered. The work is expected to be substantially completed in 2027.

This contract represents an early phase of the larger Coast Guard Yard modernization initiative, which will leverage historic investments made available under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. According to the Coast Guard, the overall modernization project will be the largest infrastructure project in the Yard’s history, with the Pier 1 improvements ensuring continuity of operations while future construction work proceeds.

The project falls under the oversight of the newly established Program Executive Office (PEO) Shore, created as part of the Force Design 2028 initiative to implement a fully integrated, systems-based approach to asset lifecycle management.

Tags:

trump administration
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,846 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy in Talks to Buy US Shipyard
Shipbuilding

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy in Talks to Buy US Shipyard

South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is in talks with multiple companies about buying a U.S. shipyard, a senior company executive said, seeking to tap into President Donald Trump's push to revive America's ailing shipbuilding industry.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 1428
Aerial view of containerships at the port of Southampton
Environment

Port Industry Warns of ‘Disaster’ if IMO Net Zero Framework Fails October Vote

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) has issued an urgent call for IMO Member States to adopt the Net Zero Framework (NZF) at the upcoming extraordinary MEPC meeting...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 872
The Fugro Blue Essence uncrewed surface vehicle retrieves the Fugro Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle in the North Sea on March 3, 2022.
Environment

NOAA and Fugro Team Up to Advance Uncrewed Deep Ocean Mapping

NOAA Ocean Exploration and Fugro have signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) focused on advancing uncrewed systems for deep ocean mapping and characterization. The partnership aims to enhance...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 427