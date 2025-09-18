Coast Guard Awards Contract for Critical Baltimore Yard Pier Reconstruction

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract valued at nearly $11 million to Ocean Construction Services Inc. for comprehensive modifications to Pier 1 at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, marking a significant step in the service’s infrastructure modernization efforts.

The project includes lengthening the pier, constructing new fenders and robust fender boards, removing deteriorating timber curbs, installing upgraded shore ties and electrical capacity, and strengthening the pier’s horizontal load-bearing capabilities to support the future Coast Guard cutter fleet.

“For more than a century, the Coast Guard Yard has provided critical maintenance and repair services to the Coast Guard’s surface fleet, and this contract will deliver the improvements necessary to continue that long record of success, including the future sustainment of the Offshore Patrol Cutter class,” said Rear Adm. Michael E. Campbell, director of systems integration and chief acquisition officer of the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Yard, the service’s only organic shipbuilding and repair facility, serves as the Coast Guard’s largest and most modern industrial plant. The facility is responsible for construction, repairs, and renovation of vessels and aids to navigation, along with manufacturing miscellaneous Coast Guard equipment.

Reconstruction of Pier 1 is described as critical to maintaining the Coast Guard’s organic capabilities to perform depot-level maintenance for the fleet and to prepare for post-delivery activities as new cutters are delivered. The work is expected to be substantially completed in 2027.

This contract represents an early phase of the larger Coast Guard Yard modernization initiative, which will leverage historic investments made available under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. According to the Coast Guard, the overall modernization project will be the largest infrastructure project in the Yard’s history, with the Pier 1 improvements ensuring continuity of operations while future construction work proceeds.

The project falls under the oversight of the newly established Program Executive Office (PEO) Shore, created as part of the Force Design 2028 initiative to implement a fully integrated, systems-based approach to asset lifecycle management.