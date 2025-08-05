Coast Guard Aircrew Rescues Four from Sinking Tug in Remote Gulf of Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued four people from the sinking 110-foot tug vessel Sea Ranger approximately 130 miles south of Cordova in the Gulf of Alaska on Friday.

The incident began when Coast Guard Arctic District command center in Juneau received an initial distress call at 10:17 a.m. reporting the vessel was taking on water. An HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak was dispatched to the scene.

Upon establishing contact at approximately 1:08 p.m., the vessel crew indicated they were not in immediate danger. The aircrew delivered a dewatering pump and returned to base.

However, the situation deteriorated rapidly. By 3:57 p.m., the vessel reported being adrift with smoke in the engine room, continuing water ingress, and inoperable dewatering pumps. In response, Coast Guard watchstanders launched both an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and another HC-130 Super Hercules from Air Station Kodiak.

The helicopter crew arrived at 7:42 p.m. and successfully hoisted all four individuals from the vessel. The survivors were transported to Cordova for medical evaluation, with no injuries reported.

“Given its remote location in the Gulf of Alaska, this challenging rescue resulted in the best possible outcome and demonstrated the dedication and professionalism of Coast Guard aircrews,” said Lt. Evan Sutton, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard Arctic District.

Sutton highlighted the importance of proper safety equipment: “These mariners were well-equipped and demonstrated the importance of having appropriate lifesaving and communications equipment on hand such as life rafts, survival suits, and long-range distress communication devices.”

The rescue highlights the challenges faced by vessels operating in the remote waters of the Gulf of Alaska and the critical response capabilities maintained by Coast Guard units in the region.