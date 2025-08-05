Hanwha Philly Shipyard Kicks Off Hull Assembly for First of Three New Matson Containerships

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI) and Matson marked a significant milestone in American shipbuilding yesterday with the dock-mounting ceremony for the first of three new Aloha Class containerships.

During the ceremony on Monday, the first engine room section of the vessel — weighing 420 metric tons — was lowered into the dry dock, officially starting hull assembly. Following maritime tradition, executives from both companies placed ceremonial coins beneath the section to ensure good fortune and safe passage.

The event was attended by Matson’s leadership team including Capt. Jack Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Vessel Operations & Engineering, and Archibald Morgan, Vice President of New Construction and Marine Engineering. HPSI was represented by CEO David Kim and John Bond, Project Director.

“These new ships are just the latest Jones Act vessels Matson has built with Philly Shipyard over the past 22 years, supporting 1,500 jobs for skilled American workers and providing additional opportunities for American mariners,” said Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matson.

The new 854-foot Aloha Class vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028, will feature a carrying capacity of 3,600 TEU and are designed to operate at speeds exceeding 23 knots. They will include more fuel-efficient hull designs and dual-fuel engines capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Matson plans to deploy these vessels across its Hawaii, Guam, and China-Long Beach Express services, replacing three older vessels currently in operation. The new ships will be named Makua, Malama, and Makena — names originally used for three freighters during the World War I era.

This project continues a long-standing partnership between the two companies. Prior to delivering Matson’s first two Aloha Class ships in 2018 and 2019, HPSI delivered four Jones Act containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006.

“Today’s keel laying marks more than the beginning of another great ship — it symbolizes the strength of our ongoing partnership with Matson and our shared commitment to American shipbuilding,” remarked David Kim, Hanwha Philly Shipyard CEO.