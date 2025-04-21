gCaptain-logo
File Photo shows a bulk ship with containership in background

Stock Photo: InfinitumProdux/Shutterstock

Chinese-Polish Shipping Company Chipolbrok Added to FMC’s Controlled Carrier List

Mike Schuler
April 21, 2025

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has designated the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) as a controlled carrier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), leading to its addition to the FMC’s Controlled Carrier List.

Despite equal ownership shares between PRC and Polish governments at 50% each, the FMC’s comprehensive review revealed that the PRC government exercises greater control over Chipolbrok’s corporate structure and commercial operations.

The Shanghai-headquartered company operates a fleet of 31 vessels with over 1 million DWT gross tonnage. Their modern multipurpose vessels feature box-shaped designs with movable pontoons and heavy gear capacity up to 700MT, suitable for break bulk projects and bulk cargo operations.

Under FMC regulations, controlled carriers – defined as ocean common carriers whose operating assets are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a foreign government – face increased regulatory scrutiny in U.S.-foreign trades.

The Controlled Carrier List specifically encompasses government-owned or controlled carriers serving U.S. ports, excluding non-vessel-operating common carriers, freight forwarders, and marine terminal operators.

