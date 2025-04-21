gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,231 members

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Parcell, a V-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Montana, observes the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Luzon Strait Oct. 8, 2024.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Parcell, a V-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Montana, observes the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Luzon Strait Oct. 8, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps Photo

Philippines, US Launch Joint Combat Drills in ‘Full Battle Test’

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 21, 2025

By Mikhail Flores

MANILA, April 21 (Reuters) – More than 14,000 Filipino and American soldiers kicked off annual military exercises on Monday for a “full battle test” between the two defense treaty allies in the face of regional security concerns, including tensions in the South China Sea.

The annual “Balikatan” (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises will run for three weeks until May 9, showcasing an array of U.S. weapons that include the NMESIS anti-ship missile system and HIMARS rocket launchers.

The Philippines will test its own modern missiles in live-fire exercises with American counterparts, according to a summary shared with media.

Lieutenant General James Glynn, the exercise director for the U.S. side, described this year’s drills as “full battle tests” where capabilities of both forces will be measured in multiple scenarios. Exercises include defending against missile threats, preventing invasions at sea, and sinking a decommissioned Philippine navy vessel in a maritime strike test.

“The full battle tests is intended to take into consideration all of the regional security challenges that we face today, beginning in the South China Sea,” Glynn told a media briefing.

About 9,000 U.S. soldiers and 5,000 Filipino troops are participating this year, officials said. Small contingents from Australia, Japan, Britain, France and Canada are also participating and 16 other countries have signed up as observers.

The exercises come as regional tensions simmer in Asia over China’s activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, which neighbors the Philippines. Major General Francisco Lorenzo, the exercises director for the Philippines, said the drills were not directed at any country, but could act as deterrent against conflict.

“The Balikatan exercise may probably help deter the conflict in Taiwan. But for our concern, it is only for deterrence of any possible coercion or invasion to our country,” Lorenzo said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday said Beijing firmly opposes any country using Taiwan as an excuse to strengthen regional military deployment and “provoke tension and confrontation.”

“The parties concerned are advised not to provoke on the Taiwan issue, and those who play with fire will burn themselves,” Guo said at a regular briefing.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated the past two years over run-ins between their coast guards in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims sovereignty over almost in its entirety.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
philippines
south china sea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,231 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

US Navy carrier strike group under cloudy skies
Defense

US, Philippines Open ‘Super Bowl’ Of Drills Amid China Tensions

By Cliff Venzon Apr 20, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The US and the Philippines will start their flagship annual military drills Monday, touted as a “rehearsal” for the defense of the nation amid...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 715
U.S. Launches Deadliest Strike on Yemen’s Ras Isa Fuel Terminal
Defense

U.S. Launches Deadliest Strike on Yemen’s Ras Isa Fuel Terminal

ADEN/WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) – U.S. strikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa fuel terminal on the Red Sea coast have killed at least 74 people in the deadliest attack since the U.S. started its...

April 18, 2025
Total Views: 3154
US Coast Guard Negotiating With Finland’s Rauma Marine For Construction of Up to Five Icebreakers, Helsinki Press Reports
Defense

US Coast Guard Negotiating With Finland’s Rauma Marine For Construction of Up to Five Icebreakers, Helsinki Press Reports

In what could dramatically accelerate expansion of U.S. Arctic capabilities the Coast Guard is reportedly in negotiations with Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for three to five medium-sized icebreakers....

April 18, 2025
Total Views: 11767