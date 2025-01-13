Chinese Fishing Vessel ‘Liberated’ from Somali Pirates

A Chinese-owned fishing vessel has been liberated following an armed robbery off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast, according to information from the Chinese Embassy to Somalia.

The incident is the latest highlighting escalating maritime security challenges in the region.

The vessel’s crew emerged unharmed from the ordeal and is currently transiting to safe waters. Throughout the incident, EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA maintained continuous communication with Somali and Chinese authorities, including the Chinese Task Force and EU delegation to Somalia.

The vessel was hijacked off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast in early December. The incident was technically classified as an “armed robbery” rather than piracy since it occurred within Somali territorial waters.

The attack represents a concerning pattern in the resurgence of Somali piracy, which began in November 2023 alongside increased Houthi militant activity in the Red Sea. The region had previously enjoyed four years of relative stability. Recent notable incidents include the M/V Ruen’s three-month captivity, ended by Indian Navy intervention, and the M/V Abdullah’s release following a reported $4 million ransom payment.

Pirates holding the Chinese-owned vessel had reportedly demanded a $10 million ransom, though the terms and circumstances of its release remain unclear.

Maritime security experts have warned that successful ransom payments could incentivize further attacks on commercial vessels.

Pirates have developed a sophisticated methods of launching attacks, using smaller vessels like dhows and fishing boats as “motherships”, enabling attacks up to 600 nautical miles or more from Somalia’s eastern coast.

The surge in piracy activity has been partially attributed to reduced security measures following the January 2023 removal of the Indian Ocean High Risk Area designation. In response, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA is urging vulnerable vessels to register with MSCHOA’s Voluntary Registration Scheme for enhanced security monitoring.