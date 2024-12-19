gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,779 members that receive our newsletter.

EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta warships escort the MV Abdullah after it was freed by Somali pirates. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta warships escort the MV Abdullah after it was freed by Somali pirates. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

Somali Pirates Demand $10M Ransom for Release of Chinese Vessel

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 19, 2024

Pirates holding a Chinese-owned fishing vessel off Somalia’s northeastern coast have reportedly issued a $10 million ransom demand, marking a significant escalation in the region’s renewed maritime security challenges.

The vessel, captured in late November, is currently detained in Puntland’s Xaafuun district along with its 18-member crew, the AP reported.

“The vessel is under the control of armed pirates carrying AK-47s and machine guns,” the European Union’s Operation ATALANTA confirmed previously, noting that the crew remains unharmed in what has been officially designated as an armed robbery at sea.

This incident represents part of a broader resurgence in Somali piracy that emerged in November 2023, coinciding with Houthi militant activities in the Red Sea. The revival follows a four-year period of relative stability in the region. Notable recent incidents include the three-month captivity of the M/V Ruen, which ended in an Indian Navy rescue operation, and the M/V Abdullah, which was released following a reported $4 million ransom payment.

Experts have warned that ransom payments could trigger more attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Maritime security analysts have identified a consistent pattern in these operations, with pirates typically commandeering smaller vessels like dhows and fishing boats to serve as launching platforms for attacks extending up to 600 nautical miles from Somalia’s eastern coastline.

Industry experts attribute the surge in piracy partly to reduced security measures following the January 2023 removal of the Indian Ocean High Risk Area designation. In response to the growing threats, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA has intensified its calls for vulnerable vessels to participate in the MSCHOA’s Voluntary Registration Scheme for enhanced security oversight.

Tags:

somali piracy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Indian Navy rescues the MV RUEN in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia, March 16, 2024. Photo courtesy Indian Navy
Piracy

Somali Piracy Resurges After Monsoon Lull

With the Indian Ocean monsoon season ending, Somali piracy activity is expected to rise. After a four-year absence, Somali piracy has resurged dramatically in the past year, culminating in pirates...

December 6, 2024
Total Views: 2552
EUNAVOR Operation ATALANTA ships escort a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden.
Piracy

Somali Pirates Hijack Chinese Fishing Vessel in Renewed Threat Shipping

The European Union’s Operation ATALANTA is monitoring a Chinese fishing vessel allegedly hijacked off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast. The vessel, which remains within Somali territorial waters, has been confirmed to...

December 5, 2024
Total Views: 2133
Somali pirates
Piracy

Justice at Last: Somali Pirates Sentenced to 30 Years for Hostage Taking of American Journalist

Two Somali pirates have been brought to justice in the United States for their roles in a harrowing 977-day hostage-taking of an American journalist. In a landmark judgment, Somali nationals...

November 14, 2024
Total Views: 1644
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,779 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.