Somali Pirates Demand $10M Ransom for Release of Chinese Vessel

Pirates holding a Chinese-owned fishing vessel off Somalia’s northeastern coast have reportedly issued a $10 million ransom demand, marking a significant escalation in the region’s renewed maritime security challenges.

The vessel, captured in late November, is currently detained in Puntland’s Xaafuun district along with its 18-member crew, the AP reported.

“The vessel is under the control of armed pirates carrying AK-47s and machine guns,” the European Union’s Operation ATALANTA confirmed previously, noting that the crew remains unharmed in what has been officially designated as an armed robbery at sea.

This incident represents part of a broader resurgence in Somali piracy that emerged in November 2023, coinciding with Houthi militant activities in the Red Sea. The revival follows a four-year period of relative stability in the region. Notable recent incidents include the three-month captivity of the M/V Ruen, which ended in an Indian Navy rescue operation, and the M/V Abdullah, which was released following a reported $4 million ransom payment.

Experts have warned that ransom payments could trigger more attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Maritime security analysts have identified a consistent pattern in these operations, with pirates typically commandeering smaller vessels like dhows and fishing boats to serve as launching platforms for attacks extending up to 600 nautical miles from Somalia’s eastern coastline.

Industry experts attribute the surge in piracy partly to reduced security measures following the January 2023 removal of the Indian Ocean High Risk Area designation. In response to the growing threats, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA has intensified its calls for vulnerable vessels to participate in the MSCHOA’s Voluntary Registration Scheme for enhanced security oversight.