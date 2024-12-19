Russia’s Gazprom Makes First LNG Delivery to Italy Amid Shifting European Energy Landscape

In a significant development for European energy markets, Russian energy giant Gazprom has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Italy from its Baltic Sea-based LNG Portovaya facility.

The shipment, carried by vessel Cool Rover, arrived at Italy’s FSRU Toscana terminal in Livorno, Reuters reported citing LSEG data. This milestone comes at a time when Russia’s traditional pipeline gas exports to Europe have seen a dramatic decline since 2022, following the Ukraine conflict, while seaborne LNG deliveries continue to expand.

The LNG Portovaya plant, which commenced operations in September 2022 with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, has already established its presence in multiple markets, including Turkey, Greece, and China.

The expansion of Russia’s LNG footprint extends beyond Italy, with Spain receiving its first Gazprom LNG cargo earlier this year.

Russia’s LNG exports grew 4.7% to 29.1 million tonnes from January to November, with Europe receiving over half the volume.

“Russia’s Yamal LNG plant has already supplied several cargoes to Italy over the past few years,” Reuters reported.