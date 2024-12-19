gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,779 members that receive our newsletter.

Russia’s Gazprom Makes First LNG Delivery to Italy Amid Shifting European Energy Landscape

Photo: Wojciech Wrzesien/Shutterstock

Russia’s Gazprom Makes First LNG Delivery to Italy Amid Shifting European Energy Landscape

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 19, 2024

In a significant development for European energy markets, Russian energy giant Gazprom has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Italy from its Baltic Sea-based LNG Portovaya facility.

The shipment, carried by vessel Cool Rover, arrived at Italy’s FSRU Toscana terminal in Livorno, Reuters reported citing LSEG data. This milestone comes at a time when Russia’s traditional pipeline gas exports to Europe have seen a dramatic decline since 2022, following the Ukraine conflict, while seaborne LNG deliveries continue to expand.

The LNG Portovaya plant, which commenced operations in September 2022 with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, has already established its presence in multiple markets, including Turkey, Greece, and China.

The expansion of Russia’s LNG footprint extends beyond Italy, with Spain receiving its first Gazprom LNG cargo earlier this year.

Russia’s LNG exports grew 4.7% to 29.1 million tonnes from January to November, with Europe receiving over half the volume.

“Russia’s Yamal LNG plant has already supplied several cargoes to Italy over the past few years,” Reuters reported.

Tags:

italy
LNG
russia
russia lng exports

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Israel Strikes Back: Houthi Ports in Yemen Targeted in Retaliatory Airstrikes
Shipping

Israel Strikes Back: Houthi Ports in Yemen Targeted in Retaliatory Airstrikes

Israel launched strikes against ports and energy infrastructure in Houthi-held parts of Yemen on Thursday and threatened more attacks against the Iran-aligned militant group, which has launched hundreds of missiles at Israel over the past year.

42 mins ago
Total Views: 129
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida
Shipping

Trump Signals Jones Act Policy Will Stay the Course

President-elect Donald Trump has reignited the debate over the Jones Act, sharing a pro-Jones Act article that underscores the century-old law’s significance to America’s maritime industry and national security. The...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 2918
The San Pedro Bay Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Photo Courtesy Port of Long Beach
Shipping

California Ports Strike Landmark Agreement on Floating Offshore Wind

The California State Lands Commission has partnered with the ports of Long Beach and Humboldt in a groundbreaking agreement to accelerate floating offshore wind energy development along the California coast....

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1329
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,779 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.