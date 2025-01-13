UK Issues Safety Warning After Three Fatal Dive Boat Accidents in Red Sea

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has raised serious concerns about the safety of Egyptian dive boats operating in the Red Sea following a series of tragic accidents that claimed multiple lives, including British nationals.

In the most recent incident, the dive boat Sea Story capsized on November 25, 2024, resulting in up to 18 fatalities or missing persons, including two UK nationals. This accident follows two other serious incidents: the fire aboard Hurricane on June 11, 2023, which claimed the lives of three British nationals, and the capsizing of Carlton Queen on April 24, 2023, where fortunately all passengers and crew were rescued.

“From the evidence the MAIB has obtained so far there is cause for serious concern about the safety of some of the Egyptian dive boats operating in the Red Sea,” stated MAIB officials.

In response to these incidents, the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has taken decisive action by contacting the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety (EAMS), outlining safety concerns and requesting full participation in their investigations.

The UK has officially registered as a Substantially Interested State in the Egyptian safety investigations, following IMO Casualty Investigation Code protocols.

The MAIB is currently preparing a safety bulletin to provide crucial guidance for tourists considering diving holidays in the region. The development comes at a critical time when Red Sea maritime safety is under intense scrutiny, particularly in the Southern Red Sea where the Iranian-backed Houthis continue to launch drone and missile attacks on naval and commercial ships linked to Israel.