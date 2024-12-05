Somali Pirates Hijack Chinese Fishing Vessel in Renewed Threat Shipping

The European Union’s Operation ATALANTA is monitoring a Chinese fishing vessel allegedly hijacked off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast.

The vessel, which remains within Somali territorial waters, has been confirmed to be under the control of armed pirates carrying AK-47s and machine guns, with 18 crew members reportedly unharmed.

“Following investigation, the event has been classified as an armed robbery at sea,” stated EUNAVFOR ATALANTA officials. The EU naval force maintains active communication with Somali and Chinese authorities, as well as the EU Delegation to Somalia, as they monitor the situation.

This incident is the latest development in a broader resurgence of Somali piracy that began in November 2023, coinciding with Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region. The resurgence has included multiple dhow and fishing vessel hijackings, as well as two notable commercial ship seizures: the MV Ruen, captured in mid-December 2023 and held for three months before being rescued by the Indian Navy, and the MV Abdullah, which was hijacked in March and released a month later, reportedly after a large ransom payment.

Intelligence reports from late October revealed that a group of 13 heavily armed pirates, equipped with AK-47s and RPGs, departed from the Ceel Huur Area near Somalia’s Hobyo Port. Just a day earlier, the Chinese bulk carrier Huan Hang 99 reported a suspicious approach by five skiffs near Aden, Yemen.

The situation marks the end of a relatively calm period in the region due to monsoon conditions, which typically keeps pirates at bay. According to EUNAVFOR, the most recent hijacking in the region took place in May with hijacking of the F/V KHALIIJI.

Maritime security experts note that Somali pirates’ strategy typically involves hijacking dhows and fishing vessels to serve as mother ships, enabling them to launch attacks in the Indian Ocean up to 600 nautical miles from Somalia’s eastern coast.

In response to these threats, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA strongly urges vulnerable vessels to register with the MSCHOA’s Voluntary Registration Scheme for enhanced monitoring and protection.

As maritime security concerns escalate, the region remains designated as a high-risk area for commercial shipping.