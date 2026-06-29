Chinese Asphalt Tanker Makes Second U.S. Coastwise Voyage Under Jones Act Waiver

A Chinese-owned tanker has once again transported asphalt between U.S. ports under the Trump administration’s emergency Jones Act waiver, renewing questions about the continued use of a national security exemption following this month’s MoU between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end ongoing hostilities.

Vessel tracking data reviewed by gCaptain shows the Chinese-flagged asphalt tanker JIN ZHOU WAN recently arrived in Baltimore carrying asphalt from New Jersey under the ongoing Jones Act waiver program.

The voyage marks at least the second time the vessel has performed domestic coastwise trade under the waiver. In May, gCaptain reported that the same ship transported asphalt from Harvey, Louisiana, to New Haven, Connecticut, prompting criticism from U.S. maritime industry groups which questioned why a Chinese-owned vessel was being allowed to conduct domestic trade under an emergency national security exemption.

The 13,265-deadweight-ton asphalt tanker was built in 2017 and is owned and operated by COSCO Shipping Asphalt Hainan, a subsidiary of the state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

The Jones Act generally requires cargo transported between U.S. ports to move aboard vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-owned, U.S.-flagged, and primarily U.S.-crewed.

However, the Trump administration invoked emergency waiver authority under Section 501 of the Merchant Marine Act in March, citing national defense concerns tied to disruptions caused by the Strait of Hormuz crisis. The 150-day waiver allows approved foreign-flagged vessels to transport certain energy cargoes between U.S. ports that would otherwise be restricted under the Jones Act.

When the waiver was issued, the administration cited disruptions to global energy markets and concerns over domestic fuel supplies resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.

Since then, however, the security situation has changed considerably following the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding reached earlier this month, helping to ease oil prices and lower gasoline prices. Despite those developments, foreign-flagged vessels continue to perform domestic coastwise voyages under the emergency waiver.

MARAD data reviewed by gCaptain shows the Trump Administration continues to authorize Jones Act waiver shipments involving crude oil, refined petroleum products, jet fuel, naphtha and asphalt between U.S. ports. The data shows 138 completed domestic voyages have been conducted under the emergency waiver since it took effect in March.

The continued use of the waiver has become a focal point for Jones Act supporters, who argue the emergency authority is increasingly being applied to routine commercial shipments rather than immediate national defense needs.

“How in the world can a waiver that was issued on the grounds of ‘national security’ result in Chinese ships carrying asphalt from one U.S. port to another?” a spokesperson for the Seafarers International Union said in a statement provided to gCaptain. “The waiver very clearly is not benefiting Americans. In fact, it is putting U.S. mariners who are considered America’s fourth arm of defense out of work, and it is not providing any relief at the pump for U.S. consumers. It’s time to end the waiver and actually put America and Americans first.”

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), which represents the U.S. domestic maritime industry, previously highlighted JIN ZHOU WAN’s Louisiana-to-Connecticut voyage, noting that China COSCO Shipping Corporation has appeared on Department of Defense lists identifying Chinese military companies operating in the United States. The company has disputed aspects of those designations.

The latest voyage is likely to add to the debate over whether the original national security rationale for the waiver still applies as commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowly recovers under the U.S.-Iran agreement and negotiations toward a broader settlement continue.