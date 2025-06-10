gCaptain-logo
Photo of China's PLAN Liaoning aircraft carrier with escort ships underway

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, in this undated photo taken December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Seen Operating Deeper Into Pacific

Bloomberg
June 10, 2025

By Alastair Gale

Jun 9, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A Chinese aircraft carrier made one of its deepest forays into the Pacific Ocean over the weekend as Beijing continues to project its military power further from its shores.

The Liaoning and three other Chinese naval vessels were seen on Saturday around 300 kilometers (some 185 miles) southwest of the remote, uninhabited Japanese island of Minamitori, according to a statement from Japan’s Joint Chief of Staff.

Minamitori is more than 1,800 km southeast of Tokyo. The Chinese carrier was within the the portion of Japan’s exclusive economic zone around the island.

A day later, Japan said it confirmed the takeoff and landing of fighter jets and helicopters from the deck of the carrier, an indication of exercises to test the ability of pilots and sailors to perform combat operations. 

The sightings are likely the first time any of China’s three aircraft carriers have been observed operating east of the so-called second island chain, a string of islands that extends from Japan, through the Northern Mariana Islands and south to Guam.

The second chain and the first island chain, which is closer to China and includes Japan’s southern Ryuku Islands and the Philippines, limit China’s access to the western Pacific Ocean. US, Japanese and other military bases sit along both of the chains. 

In the case of a conflict in the Western Pacific involving the US, such as a possible military engagement over Taiwan, China could be at risk from US forces deployed from large American bases in Hawaii. The ability to operate east of the second chain could help China’s navy counter such deployments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Monday that the naval vessels’ “activities in relevant waters are fully consistent with international law and international practices.”

“We hope Japan will view these activities objectively and rationally,” he added at the regular press briefing.

The US Indo-Pacific Command didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Liaoning, a rebuilt Russian vessel, is the oldest of China’s carriers. In recent days it has sailed with accompanying ships widely around the Western Pacific, including rare sightings to the east of the Philippines, according to Japan’s Joint Chief of Staff.

Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told China’s state-run Global Times last week that the Liaoning was conducting normal training activities. Wang said Chinese carriers are expected to go further into deep ocean areas in the future, according to the report.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

