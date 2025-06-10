Mexican Fishing Crew Faces First Federal Charges for Illegal Red Snapper Fishing in U.S. Waters

Four Mexican fishermen have pleaded guilty to illegally harvesting red snapper from U.S. waters, marking a significant shift in enforcement policy for marine resource protection.

The crew, consisting of Jose Daniel Santiago-Mendoza (22), Miguel Angel Ramirez-Vidal (32), Jesus David Luna-Marquez (20), and Jesus Roberto Morales-Amador (27), admitted to illegally transporting approximately 315 kilograms of red snapper.

Operating under cover of darkness in April, the crew departed from Playa Bagdad, Mexico, in a 25-foot vessel without running lights. They ventured into the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, where they deployed roughly four miles of longline equipment containing approximately 1,200 hooks. The illegal fishing operation was conducted about 18 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line with Mexico and 25 miles east of South Padre Island.

Upon apprehension, authorities discovered 693 pounds of red snapper and four sharks in their possession. The crew acknowledged they were aware of potential seizure risks but proceeded due to depleted red snapper stocks in Mexican waters. The illegally harvested snapper had an estimated retail value exceeding $9,000.

Notably, the vessel’s captain, Ramirez-Vidal, has an extensive history of similar violations, with 28 prior arrests for illegal fishing. His crew members also have previous arrests for similar offenses.

The case represents a significant policy shift in the enforcement of U.S. marine resource protection laws. Previously, authorities would typically confiscate the catch, destroy the vessel, and release violators back to Mexico. Under the new enforcement approach, commercial fishermen caught violating the Lacey Act in U.S. waters now face criminal prosecution.

The defendants face severe consequences for their actions, with potential sentences of up to five years in federal prison and maximum fines of $250,000 each. All four men remain in custody pending their sentencing hearings.

The successful joint operation involved multiple agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, Coast Guard Investigative Services, Coast Guard Station SPI, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and South Padre Island Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Hagen is handling the prosecution.