Fire Continues to Rage on Singapore-Flagged Vessel Off India

A major fire continues to rage aboard the Singapore-registered containership Wan Hai 503 off the coast of India, with four crew members still missing and search efforts intensifying.
The vessel experienced multiple explosions approximately 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi, India, on Monday. The severity of the situation forced the crew to abandon ship, with 18 of the 22 crew members successfully rescued from lifeboats.
The rescued crew members have now safely arrived at New Mangalore Port. Six crew members sustained injuries requiring medical attention, with three already discharged from medical facilities. The four missing crew members include two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.
According to officials, the vessel remains “on fire and adrift,” with dense smoke continuing to emit from the ship. The situation has raised concerns about potential secondary explosions. Recent photos indicate the fire has now spread to engulf the entire vessel.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reports that two additional fire-fighting vessels, deployed by Indian authorities and the vessel owner, are scheduled to arrive this evening to support ongoing response efforts. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized multiple assets, including four Coast Guard ships and aircraft, to assist in firefighting and rescue operations.
MPA is working closely with the vessel’s classification society and Indian authorities, providing technical support for fire containment, condition assessment, and vessel stability monitoring. Environmental protection measures are being implemented as authorities work to stabilize the situation.
The vessel is owned and operated by a Singaporean unit of the Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Line. Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosions or the nature of the cargo in the affected containers.
The MPA continues to monitor the situation in coordination with Indian authorities, focusing on the vessel’s structural integrity assessment and potential environmental impacts. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
21 hours ago
