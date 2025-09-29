gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,484 members

An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China’s September LNG Imports Seen Declining for Eleventh Month

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
September 28, 2025

By Sing Yee Ong

Sep 28, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China’s imports of liquefied natural gas in September are poised to drop more than a fifth from a year ago, extending a slump in purchases as domestic supplies and piped flows remain robust.

The nation is expected to ship in 5.4 million tons of the super-chilled fuel in September, according to Kpler, an analytics firm that tracks shipping data to make forecasts. That would be 22% lower than Chinese customs figures reported a year ago, and would be the eleventh month of year-on-year declines.

China has seen a year of soft demand as the nation’s own gas output picks up, and pipelines from Central Asia and Russia remain active. Domestic gas production is up about 6.1% through August on an annual basis, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Higher international spot prices, coupled with weaker domestic demand, have prompted the nation’s importers to resell cargoes to take advantage of better prices elsewhere. Hot summer weather has also eased, reducing the need for spot shipments.

Read More: Gas Markets Brace for Glut With No Sign of China Demand Rebound

While sluggish Chinese consumption may provide relief for competitors in Europe, it raises concerns about a glut later in the decade as new projects come online. China also recently agreed to a preliminary pact to expand its flows from Russia with the construction of a new pipeline from next decade, which could further squeeze its purchases.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
LNG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,484 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Energy

OPEC+ Plans Another Oil Output Hike In November, Sources Say

By Olesya Astakhova and Ahmad Ghaddar MOSCOW/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely approve another oil production increase of at least 137,000 barrels per day at its meeting next Sunday, as rising oil prices encourage...

12 hours ago
Total Views: 282
General view of oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
Energy

Iraq Resumes Kurdish Oil Exports To Turkey After 2- 1/2 Year Halt

By Muayad Hameed and Maha El Dahan Sept 27 (Reuters) – Crude oil flowed on Saturday through a pipeline from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to Turkey for the first time in...

13 hours ago
Total Views: 195
Trump Pushes Turkey on Russian oil, Hints at Lifting Sanctions
Energy

Trump Pushes Turkey on Russian oil, Hints at Lifting Sanctions

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Turkey will agree to his request to stop purchasing Russian oil and that he may lift U.S. sanctions on Ankara so it can buy advanced American F-35 jets.

September 25, 2025
Total Views: 1520