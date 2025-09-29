Atlantic Storms Forecast To Veer Away From Direct Hit On US

By Brian K. Sullivan

Sep 28, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Two Atlantic storms are forecast to swerve away from the US East Coast and spare the shoreline a direct hit, but may bring flooding rains to Carolinas and gusty winds to Bermuda as they move out to sea later this week.

Closest to the US is Tropical Storm Imelda, with winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour churning through the Bahamas about 355 miles from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. New York time advisory. About 750 miles to its east is Hurricane Humberto with top winds of 145 mph, down from 150 mph earlier.

The twin storms are forecast to trace tracks resembling a backward 7 through the ocean, bending away from the US East Coast but menacing Bermuda. Given Imelda’s proximity to the Bahamas, the US and Cuba, it will likely also bring heavy rain to all three countries through the early part of the week.

“Heavy rainfall across the coastal Carolinas could cause isolated flash, urban, and river flooding through Tuesday,” Philippe Papin, a senior hurricane specialist at the US center wrote in a forecast. “The risk of significant wind impacts along the southeastern United States coast is decreasing, but interests in that area should continue to monitor the latest forecast.”

Having a pair of tropical systems off the US East Coast will also raise the risk for rip tides and dangerous surf along the coast.

Meanwhile, the far edge of Humberto may swipe Bermuda in the next few days, causing a tropical storm watch to be posted there. Later in the week, the hurricane may be followed by a strengthening Imelda.

Nine storms have formed so far during the six-month Atlantic hurricane season that ends on Nov. 30. Most have missed the US, major energy facilities off the US Gulf Coast, and the Caribbean. Typically by this point, 10 named storms have emerged in the Atlantic.

Only Tropical Storms Barry and Chantal have made landfall in North America this season. Barry hit coastal Mexico and Chantal struck the Carolinas in July.

More recently, Hurricane Gabrielle struck the Azores archipelago between the US and Portugal, as a hybrid storm, sparking the Atlantic’s first hurricane warning of the year.

