By Bei Hu

Mar 22, 2025 (Bloomberg) —China revealed for the first time that it has developed a compact deep-sea cable cutting device that is powerful enough to severe communication lines, the South China Morning Post reported.

The tool is able to operate at a depth of up to 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) and has been designed for use with the country’s advanced manned or unmanned submersible vehicles, the report said, citing a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language journal Mechanical Engineer on Feb. 24.

China Discloses Powerful Deep-Sea Cable Cutter, SCMP Reports. Photo via Bloomberg.

Subsea cables have emerged as a key vulnerability facing governments around the world in the event of heightened tensions or outright conflict.

Read: Sweden Urges Chinese Ship to Return for Undersea Cable Investigation

Developed by the China Ship Scientific Research Center and State Key Laboratory of Deep-Sea Manned Vehicles, the cutter revealed by China targets so-called “armored cables,” lines with steel, rubber and polymer sheaths that make up the overwhelming majority of global data transmissions, the SCMP added.

While it was invented for civilian salvage and seabed mining use, its other capability could send alarms among countries, the outlet reported.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.