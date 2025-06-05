gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,967 members

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire on June 3, 2025. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Burning Ship Abandoned in Pacific Carried Several Chinese Car Brands

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 5, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Jun 5, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A cargo ship that was abandoned in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after catching fire Tuesday was carrying cars from several Chinese automakers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Morning Midas was shipping around 3,000 cars from a range of manufacturers including Chery Automobile Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. to Mexico. It’s unclear at this stage which brand’s electric vehicle caught fire, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing preliminary findings. 

The eastern Chinese city of Yantai, the port where the ship originated, also has a SAIC Motor Corp.-GM plant that produces the Buick Envision model, while the charterer of the vessel has been reported by local media to be Anji Logistics, a subsidiary of SAIC. 

Read More: Ship Carrying EVs Abandoned in Pacific After Catching Fire

Smoke was first seen coming from a deck of the vessel on Tuesday, whose cargo included about 800 EVs. The crew initiated firefighting procedures but the blaze couldn’t be brought under control. Responders were deployed to support salvage and firefighting operations, the ship’s manager Zodiac Maritime said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard, which said the fire aboard the ship occurred approximately 300 miles south of Adak Island in Alaska, evacuated all 22 crew members and transferred them to a nearby merchant ship.

Great Wall Motor had about 140 cars on the ship, although none of them were battery EVs and were not located at the deck where the fire started, one of the people said.

A representative from Chery declined to comment. Great Wall Motor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Calls and an email to Anji Logistics weren’t answered.  

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

car carrier fires
car carriers
Morning Midas
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,967 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire
Accidents

Photos: Car Carrier ‘Morning Midas’ Catches Fire with Electric Vehicles Off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating response efforts after a fire broke out aboard the vehicle carrier Morning Midas approximately 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska. The response began when...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 9858
Left to right: Towing vessel Baylor J. Tregre at unknown date, and ocean barge MARMAC 27 after the casualty.
Accidents

Severe Weather Causes $2 Million Towing Vessel Casualty Near Galveston

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its findings on the capsizing and sinking of the towing vessel Baylor J. Tregre near Galveston, Texas, which occurred on May 13,...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1578
Morning Midas on Fire
Accidents

A Look Back at Recent Car Carrier Fires

The fire aboard the car carrier Morning Midas in the North Pacific Ocean marks the latest significant incident in the maritime industry’s ongoing challenges involving fires on vehicle carriers. The UK-owned, Liberia-flagged...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 20322