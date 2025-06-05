Transpacific Freight Rates Surge Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

Global container shipping rates have seen a dramatic upturn, with Drewry’s World Container Index climbing 41% this week to reach $3,527 per 40ft container.

This increase stems from President Trump’s pause on “reciprocal” import tariffs and legal uncertainty, which has revived transpacific trade volumes.

The impact has been particularly pronounced on key Asia-US routes, with Shanghai to Los Angeles rates soaring 57% to $5,876 per 40ft container in just one week. This represents a staggering 117% increase since early May. Similarly significant gains were observed on Asian-European routes, with rates to Rotterdam and Genoa rising 32% and 38% respectively.

Source: Drewry World Container Index, Drewry Supply Chain Advisors



However, industry experts remain cautious about the sustainability of these increases. Drewry’s Container Forecaster anticipates a weakening in the supply-demand balance during the second half of 2025, with rates expected to decline.

“The volatility and timing of rate changes will depend on the outcome of legal challenges to Trump’s tariffs and on capacity changes related to the introduction of the US penalties on Chinese ships, which are uncertain,” Drewry writes.

The legal status of Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” remains in flux. While the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled them invalid on May 28, the Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay the following day. Both parties must submit responses by June 9.

A jump in transpacific spot rates was expected as carriers planned to implement transpacific general rate increases (GRIs) of $1,000-$3,000 per 40ft on June 1.