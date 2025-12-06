gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,019 members

Gambian-flagged tanker Kairos transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul

Gambian-flagged tanker Kairos transits the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Bulgaria Rescuing Sanctioned Tanker That Was Hit By Ukrainian Drone

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 6, 2025
Reuters

Dec 5 (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s maritime authorities, border police and navy, are carrying out a rescue of a vessel that entered the country’s territorial waters on Friday but the operation has been put on hold due to bad weather, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The vessel is identified as sanctioned tanker Kairos, which was hit in the Black Sea last week by a Ukrainian drone in Turkey’s Exclusive Economic Zone and its crew rescued after it was caught by fire.

Kairos was one of the two sanctioned tankers Ukrainian naval drones hit as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets, as Kyiv tries to pile pressure on Russia’s vast oil industry. It suffered an explosion and caught fire while en route from Egypt to Russia, Turkey’s Transport Ministry has said. 

It was spotted by the maritime control services earlier on Friday but did not respond to calls for contact. Following the contacts with passing ships and the Maritime Coordination Centre in Ankara, it was confirmed there were 10 people on board, who later sent a request for evacuation, the ministry said.

The border police and a navy helicopter were sent to help but the ship anchored about one nautical mile east of the resort village of Ahtopol and stopped its movement. It has been under constant surveillance because of strong winds. 

The ministry said that the border police specialized team was ready to sail to the ship and two air-tractors prepared to join the operation as soon as the weather stabilizes.

On Tuesday, another Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said the “very scary” attacks on Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea threatened the safety of all in the region and showed the reach of the war in Ukraine was expanding.

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

black sea
Black Sea tanker attacks
bulgaria
drone attack
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,019 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Ship Rates Spiking 467% Marks Upended Trade Across Commodities
Incidents

Ship Rates Spiking 467% Marks Upended Trade Across Commodities

Rates to ship commodities from energy to bulk ores across the world’s oceans are heading for a rare year-end surge as conflicts, sanctions, and swelling output upend global supply lines.

December 4, 2025
Total Views: 715
Drone strike on Russia shadow tanker
Incidents

Turkey Discusses Black Sea Safety with NATO After Attacks on Russian Ships

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed Black Sea safety on Wednesday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said, after Ankara expressed alarm at attacks on Russia-linked tankers, some claimed by Ukraine.

December 3, 2025
Total Views: 539
Russian-Flagged Tanker Reports Drone Attack Off Turkey, Authorities Say
Incidents

Russian-Flagged Tanker Reports Drone Attack Off Turkey, Authorities Say

A Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday, but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said.

December 2, 2025
Total Views: 854