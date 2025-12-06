Giorgia Meloni Signs Shipyard Agreement In Bahrain

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) has signed two major agreements with Italian shipbuilding powerhouse Fincantieri and additive-manufacturing specialist Roboze, positioning Bahrain to become a far more significant player in Gulf naval construction, maritime repair, and high-tech industrial production.

The signing ceremony included Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, alongside Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underscoring that this is not a routine commercial deal. It’s state-level maritime strategy.

ASRY’s agreement with Fincantieri opens the door for joint development and potential construction of naval surface vessels of up to 80 meters, including platforms intended for the Bahrain Navy and Coast Guard. The partnership extends beyond hulls. It includes exploration of offshore patrol units and export programs across the Gulf, along with long-term cooperation in maintenance, overhaul, design, and shipbuilding process technology. For the region, which has invested heavily in buying warships abroad, the idea of designing and building vessels locally marks a significant shift.

The deeper story may be the second agreement. ASRY and Roboze have committed to establishing the first advanced industrial additive-manufacturing facility in Bahrain. The new smart plant will be located inside ASRY and will focus on the types of high-performance polymers and composite components that modern naval, aerospace and energy systems increasingly require. This is not hobbyist 3D printing. Roboze is known for precision components that replace metal, survive marine environments, and dramatically shorten repair cycles. Bahrain has already designated advanced additive manufacturing a “Strategic Technology of Interest.”

Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for naval, commercial, and offshore vessels, as well as the exchange of know-how in ship design and production processes optimization.

ASRY CEO Dr. Ahmed Al Abri said the partnerships strengthen the company’s role as the leading fabrication and repair yard in the Arabian Gulf. Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso emphasized that the cooperation is geared toward real operations, not demonstration projects.

The bigger picture is that Bahrain is building industrial capacity, not just buying ships. In the emerging competition for influence across the Gulf and Indian Ocean, naval capability increasingly depends on local manufacturing, modern repair infrastructure, and the ability to keep vessels operational without waiting for someone else’s spare parts.