Britain Targets Putin’s Shadow Fleet in Sweeping G7 Sanctions

The United Kingdom has announced a significant maritime sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, with 20 oil tankers now under restrictions as part of broader economic measures announced at the G7 Summit in Canada.

The sanctions specifically target vessels involved in Russia’s attempts to circumvent international oil trading restrictions. Companies Orion Star Group LLC and Valegro LLC-FZ have been sanctioned for their roles in managing and crewing these shadow fleet vessels.

These maritime measures are part of a comprehensive package of 30 new sanctions targeting Russia’s financial, military, and energy sectors. A key component focuses on the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Russian Ministry of Defence (GUGI), the agency responsible for underwater intelligence operations, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to protecting critical subsea infrastructure.

“Today’s sanctions show we will systematically dismantle his dangerous shadow fleet, starve his war machine, and support Ukraine to defend itself,” stated Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The UK government also announced plans to work with international partners to tighten the Oil Price Cap mechanism, aiming to further restrict Russia’s oil revenues while maintaining global energy market stability.

Among the sanctioned vessels are the Astoria, Cheng He, Evita, and Gogland, along with 16 other tankers identified as part of Russia’s shadow fleet. These ships have been instrumental in Russia’s attempts to continue oil exports despite international restrictions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the impact of these measures, stating, “These sanctions strike right at the heart of Putin’s war machine, choking off his ability to continue his barbaric war in Ukraine”.

This latest round of sanctions comes in response to continued Russian aggression, including recent attacks on Kyiv, and represents one of the most significant maritime-focused sanctions packages implemented by the UK to date.

The targeting of oil transportation vessels is particularly strategic, as oil revenue remains “the single most important source of funding for [Putin’s] barbaric war.”