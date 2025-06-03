gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,956 members

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain.

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble//File Photo

Britain Needs Record Offshore Wind Auction to Meet Targets

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 3, 2025
reuters logo

HULL, England, June 3 (Reuters) – Britain’s next renewable energy auction must secure a record amount of new offshore wind capacity if the country is to meet its 2030 clean power targets, Darren Davidson, vice president of turbine maker Siemens Energy UK&I, told Reuters.

The country has put offshore wind at the heart of its plans to decarbonise its electricity sector by 2030. It aims to boost capacity to 43-50 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade, from around 15 GW at present, although a government report in November said it would be a challenge to reach that goal.

Britain holds annual auctions for renewable subsidies, offering a guaranteed minimum price for the electricity produced to help spur investment in new projects. Last year’s auction, AR6, offered 1.5 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) in funding, with just over 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity winning contracts.

“To keep on track with (clean power 2030) targets, we estimate AR7 will need to clear a record 6 GW of offshore wind capacity,” Davidson said.

The largest amount of offshore wind capacity awarded contracts in auctions to-date was 5.46 GW in AR3 in 2019.

Davidson was talking at Siemens Gamesa’s turbine factory in Hull, northeast England, last week. Siemens Gamesa, which is Siemens Energy’s ENR1n.DE wind power business, has installed 10 GW of offshore wind turbines round the coast of Britain.

The Hull factory opened in 2016 and employs over 1,400 people, with 600 new employees recruited over the past 12 months as the site more than doubled its manufacturing capacity.

“The last five years have really proven that when we’ve got that visible pipeline of projects it allows us a greater ability to invest,” Davidson said.

It is currently manufacturing 300 blades, each one longer than a football pitch at 108 metres (354 ft) long, for 100 turbines at RWE’s Sofia wind farm off the coast of Britain. It will start producing blades for Scottish Power’s East Anglia Three project this summer.

($1 = 0.7401 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

offshore wind
UK
UK offshore wind plan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,956 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Drone docking station
Offshore

Norway Takes Drone Inspections of Offshore Oil Platform to a New Level

(Bloomberg) — A major Norwegian oil field is taking the industry’s use of drones for safety inspections to a new level, with a permanently installed aircraft that’s operated remotely from...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 894
The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph
Offshore

U.S. Coast Guard Releases Footage of Titan Sub’s Final Moments

The U.S. Coast Guard has released footage documenting the final moments of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, capturing the instant the vessel was lost during its descent to the Titanic wreck site....

May 23, 2025
Total Views: 7241
Illustration of Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind farms
Offshore

Equinor and Polenergia Secure €7.2 Billion Financing for Major Polish Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor and Polenergia have reached financial close on their Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind projects, securing over €6 billion in project financing. The joint venture partners, with equal...

May 23, 2025
Total Views: 349