Future-proof focus: Bibby Marine takes Nor-Shipping 2025's Next Generation Ship Award for its eCSOV vessels

Zero-Emission Vessels and Suction Sails Take Home Top Honors at Nor-Shipping

Mike Schuler
June 3, 2025
June 3, 2025

Bibby Marine and bound4blue have secured top honors at Nor-Shipping 2025, winning the Next Generation Ship Award and Ocean Solutions Award respectively.

Bibby Marine’s groundbreaking eCSOV hybrid vessels earned recognition for their zero-emission capabilities, featuring the largest battery banks ever installed on DP2 ships. The vessels can charge directly from wind farms and utilize methanol fuel systems for clean field operations.

Bibby Marine eCSOV illustration
The eCSOV will have almost 25MW of Corvus battery installed and will be the world`s first fully electric offshore vessel.

bound4blue’s innovative eSAIL technology, which won the solutions category, employs suction sails to decrease fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The autonomous system offers simple installation and compatibility across various shipping segments.

An illustration of the Ville de Bordeaux equipped with bound4blue's eSAIL® technology. Photo courtesy bound4blue
An illustration of the Ville de Bordeaux equipped with bound4blue’s eSAIL® technology. Photo courtesy bound4blue

“This year’s winners are fantastic examples of what it means to be future-proof,” said Nor-Shipping Director Sidsel Norvik. “Both Bibby Marine and bound4blue have developed solutions that don’t just respond to today’s operational needs, but proactively anticipate the direction this industry must go”.

The awards ceremony took place at the Ocean Leadership Conference in Lillestrøm, Norway, where Bibby Marine emerged victorious against competitors including Windcat, Solvang Shipping, NYK, and Samskip. bound4blue prevailed over fellow nominees Wärtsilä, Zeabuz, and ORCA AI.

The 60th anniversary edition of Nor-Shipping runs from June 2-6 in Oslo and Lillestrøm, featuring 1,000 exhibiting companies and an extensive program of conferences and networking events.

Tags:

bibby marine
bound4blue
nor-shipping
