ship navigation bridge

Photo: d13 / Shutterstock

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Modernize Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing System

Mike Schuler
May 14, 2025

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) and Mike Ezell (R-MS-4) have introduced the Mariner Exam Modernization Act, legislation aimed at overhauling the Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing exam system.

The current licensing process has faced criticism for being outdated and burdensome, requiring candidates to demonstrate competencies multiple times through both hands-on assessments and a seven-part written exam. This redundancy has been identified as a barrier to entry for new mariners and takes time away from more contemporary training needs, such as cybersecurity.

The proposed legislation directs the Coast Guard to develop and implement a modernization plan within 270 days of receiving recommendations from a dedicated working group.

“The maritime industry continues to evolve and change, but the Coast Guard’s licensing exam hasn’t,” stated Brian Schoeneman, Chairman of USA Maritime, who highlighted that the act will help align testing with the realities of serving in the 21st century merchant marine.

The initiative has gained support from key maritime organizations, including the Transportation Institute and the Navy League of the United States. The Consortium of State Maritime Academies has specifically highlighted how the legislation will reduce redundancy between The STCW Code and the National Exam, while eliminating outdated subject requirements.

The bill comes at a critical time when the maritime industry faces a workforce shortage, with the current exam system including obsolete content and lacking a modern review system.

