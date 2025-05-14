gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,095 members

Port of Durban south africa.File photo: Shutterstock/michaeljung

Port of Durban, South Africa. File photo: Shutterstock/michaeljung

South Africa’s Transnet, Union in Talks to Avoid Strike

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

The biggest labor union at South Africa’s state-owned port and rail company are starting final talks with a third-party arbitrator to resolve a wage dispute and stave off a potential strike by thousands of workers.  

Should the talks taking place at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Wednesday and Thursday fail, the United National Transport Union — which represents more than half of the more than 46,000 employees at Transnet SOC Ltd. — will issue a 48-hour strike notice, UNTU said in a statement. 

Members of the union this week approved “taking to the streets” to have their wage demands met, UNTU said. 

UNTU rejected an offer by the company to increase pay by 6% over the next two years and 5.5% in the third year, instead demanding 10% in the first year alone. The smaller South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union accepted the pay offer in March. The nation’s annual inflation slowed to 2.7% in March. 

The wage dispute comes as Transnet works to recover from years of corruption, theft and deal with dilapidated equipment that has posed a key threat to the South African economy and its exports. Inefficient rail lines and ports have sent coal and iron-ore exports to multi-decade lows and cost the nation more than 400 billion rand ($21.8 billion) in 2022, according to the Treasury. 

A World Bank study ranks key ports run by Transnet, which has 138 billion rand of debt,  among the least efficient worldwide.  

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

south africa
unions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,095 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

US, China to Slash Tariffs During 90-Day Reprieve for Talks
News

US, China to Slash Tariffs During 90-Day Reprieve for Talks

The US and China will temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s products in a dramatic ratcheting down of trade tensions that buys the world’s two largest economies three months to work toward a broader agreement.

May 12, 2025
Total Views: 605
Finland Moves Ahead With New Icebreaker for Baltic Sea
News

Finland Moves Ahead With New Icebreaker for Baltic Sea

Finland’s premier icebreaker designer, Aker Arctic, has been awarded a contract to develop a new state-of-the-art mid-size icebreaker. The effort is part of a major fleet renewal program to ready Finland's icebreaking fleet for the changing requirements in the Baltic Sea. The country is also part of the ICE Pact with Finnish yards looking to construct icebreakers for Canada and the U.S.

May 12, 2025
Total Views: 2693
US and China Reach Deal to Slash Tariffs, Lifting Dollar
News

US and China Reach Deal to Slash Tariffs, Lifting Dollar

The United States and China have agreed a deal to temporarily slash reciprocal tariffs as the world's two biggest economies seek to end a damaging trade war that has stoked fears of recession and set financial markets on edge.

May 12, 2025
Total Views: 925