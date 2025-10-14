Australian Icebreaker RSV Nuyina Makes Contact with Ocean Floor Near Remote Antarctic Island

Australia’s icebreaker RSV Nuyina made contact with the ocean floor off the coast of Heard Island in the Southern Ocean during sea floor mapping activities. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, several days after the vessel reached the remote Australian territory, located 4,100 kilometers (2550 miles) south-west of Perth, on its first voyage of the Antarctic season.

In a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) confirmed there were no injuries and no ongoing risk to the safety of the 99 expeditioners and 40 crew on board the vessel. “Expeditioners on board Nuyina felt a small vibration through the ship when the contact occurred,” according to the AAD statement.

Following the incident, the ship moved into deep waters off Heard Island, where the crew is conducting an assessment to determine if there has been any damage to the vessel’s hull or underwater scientific equipment. The AAD is working with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) as part of the assessment and response, with all operational activity paused while the evaluation is underway.

Serco, the Nuyina’s private operator, clarified that the ship did not run aground or become stuck at any point. “The vessel’s movement and navigation remained unaffected, and only minor vibration was felt on board,” the company said in a statement.

The operator noted that as a vessel with Polar Class 3 icebreaking capabilities and state-of-the-art design, initial assessments indicate the damage is superficial and the vessel is safe to continue its mission. Additional internal inspections are ongoing, along with shore-side consultation with experts and AMSA.

The RSV Nuyina serves as the main lifeline to Australia’s Antarctic and sub-Antarctic research stations and the central platform for Antarctic and Southern Ocean scientific research. In late September, the vessel departed on a 52-day research and resupply voyage with planned stops at Casey research station, Heard Island, and Davis research station.

AMSA confirmed it is aware of the incident and is making enquiries while working closely with the Australian Antarctic Division.