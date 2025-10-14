gCaptain-logo
A linehandler aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) prepares to moor at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 11, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard Service Members to Receive Pay During Government Shutdown

Mike Schuler
October 14, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to receive paychecks despite the ongoing government shutdown, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced today.

“While Democrats have played politics with military pay to fight for illegal aliens, the US Coast Guard has been defending our maritime borders, stopping the flow of deadly narcotics and illegal immigration into our country, and countering America’s adversaries around the world,” Noem said in a statement released Tuesday.

The announcement comes 13 days into the current federal government shutdown, which began October 1 when Congress failed to pass new funding legislation after the previous continuing resolution expired. October 15 marks the first expected payday since the shutdown began.

“President Trump did not want any of our military to go without pay as a result of Democrats’ political theater, and we at DHS worked out an innovative solution to make sure that didn’t happen,” Noem stated.

The impasse in Congress centers largely on disagreements over health care subsidies, particularly those related to the Affordable Care Act. Democrats are demanding to extend or make permanent those subsidies, while Republicans are insisting the government be reopened first.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the One Big Beautiful Bill, the brave men and women of the US Coast Guard will not miss a paycheck this week as they continue to carry out their critical homeland security and military missions,” Noem said.

Many non-essential federal operations remain shut down during the impasse, while essential services continue under statutory or emergency authority.

