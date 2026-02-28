Australia Concludes 24-Day Operation to Protect Great Barrier Reef from Disabled Bulk Carrier

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has wrapped up a 24-day emergency response after a disabled bulk carrier suffered engine failure in the Coral Sea, triggering a complex operation to keep the vessel clear of the Great Barrier Reef.

The Liberian-flagged Swift Hangzhou lost power on February 1, 2026, prompting AMSA to immediately activate response arrangements amid concerns the vessel could drift toward sensitive reef areas. What followed was more than three weeks of continuous monitoring, coordination, and on-water support.

Multiple tugs were deployed to hold the vessel safely off the reef and surrounding marine park while weather and sea conditions were closely tracked. AMSA also sent a Maritime Casualty Officer onboard to assess the engine failure and advise both the vessel’s master and the agency’s response teams.

Throughout the operation, AMSA coordinated with Maritime Safety Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. Crew welfare was monitored daily, with regular checks to ensure adequate provisions and onboard support.

As of February 24, Swift Hangzhou is safely anchored in Gladstone, Queensland, where the vessel has been detained pending seaworthiness inspections.

AMSA Executive Director Response Alex Barrell said the incident underscores how quickly routine voyages can turn into high-risk situations.

“This incident is a reminder that the unexpected in maritime work can happen at any point in a vessel’s voyage,” Barrell said. “In the case of the Swift Hangzhou, AMSA’s approach prevented risk to the vessel, crew, and marine environment.”

Barrell credited AMSA personnel for maintaining round-the-clock coordination throughout the response.

The operation highlights the critical role of Australia’s maritime safety authority in managing casualty incidents near environmentally sensitive waters, where a loss of propulsion can quickly escalate into a broader environmental threat.