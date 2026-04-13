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An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Asian LNG Imports Plummet to Six-Year Low on Middle East Crisis

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 13, 2026

By Stephen Stapczynski

Apr 13, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Asian liquefied natural gas imports have dropped to the lowest in almost six years as the conflict in the Middle East chokes supplies and forces buyers to curb consumption.

The 30-day moving average of net shipments to the region fell below 600,000 tons over the weekend, the least since June 2020, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was when the Covid pandemic slashed gas demand across Asia.

Asian buyers are preparing for a longer LNG shortfall after the US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal during talks in Pakistan over the weekend, prolonging the conflict that has cut about a fifth of supply from global markets since it started in late February. President Donald Trump said separately that the US would begin a full naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating a standoff that has already brought the waterway to a near standstill.

Pakistan, which depends heavily on LNG from Qatar, hasn’t received a shipment of the super-chilled fuel since early March, according to the data. Qatar stopped production after attacks last month. The 30-day average for deliveries to China, the biggest buyer in 2025, plunged 30% from a year earlier, while India saw a 20% drop. 

Shipments to other major buyers, including Japan and South Korea, have also declined to around the lowest seasonal level in six years. Some gas-fired power plants in Japan are cutting output, while South Korea has lifted limits on its coal plants to reduce LNG consumption.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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