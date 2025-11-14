gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,934 members

Aerial view of a container terminal

Photo: Shutterstock/Strikernia

Asia Spot Rates Split as Transpacific Sinks and Asia–Europe Surges

The Loadstar
Total Views: 0
November 14, 2025

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – Container spot freight rates out of Asia this week diverged between the North American and European markets.

On the transpacific spot rates resumed their downward trajectory after a brief spike the week before, with this week’s World Container Index (WCI) from Drewry following the movement seen last week on the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI).

This week’s Shanghai-Los Angeles leg on the WCI declined 12% on the previous week, to end at $2,328 per 40ft, while its Shanghai-New York leg was down 15%, to finish at $3,254 per 40ft.

And should the SCFI continue to act as a kind of “forward curve” for the WCI, worse could be on the way for carriers, after today’s Shanghai-US west coast base port reading saw it decline a further 18% on last week, to end $1,823 per 40ft.

The SCFI’s Shanghai-US east coast base port leg registered a 9% decline week on week, to end at $2,600 per 40ft.

These levels chimed with data released by US freight forwarder True Freight, which reported that China-US west coast was “hovering around $1,700–$1,750 per 40ft”, while China-US east coast “has slipped to roughly $2,500–$2,700”.

“The gap reported last week between ‘special’ rates being issued to freight forwarders from carriers, and the carriers’ ‘fixed’ advertised rate, continued to shrink. Week to week there is now only about a $100 difference between special and advertised USWC and USEC rates,” the forwarder said.

“Right now we’re expecting container rates to continue to fall, with USWC and USEC edging toward September-like levels, if bookings remain tepid.

“A temporary December GRI attempt is possible, but without stronger liftings it would likely be short-lived,” it added.

Several carriers do have a 1 December transpacific GRI in place, ranging from $1,000-$3,000 per 40ft, depending on carrier.

The transpacific was not the only trade into the US suffering weakening pricing this week – the WCI’s transatlantic spot rate fell 2% week on week, to end at $1,633 per 40ft, which is some 25% off the “historical” market rate of circa-$2,000 and at one of its lowest levels since the second half of 2023.

In contrast, spot rates on the Europe-Asia trades continued to strengthen, buoyed by a series of new FAK (freight all kinds) price hikes.

This week’s Shanghai-Rotterdam reading on the WCI rose 3% on the past week, to end at $2,038 per 40ft – the first time it has breached $2,000 since early September.

The WCI’s Shanghai-Genoa leg gained 4% on the previous week, to finish at $2,193 per 40ft.

“Carriers on the Asia–Europe trade route are trying to push spot rates up by introducing higher FAK rates, ranging from $3,000 to $3,650 per 40ft box, effective 15 November, in an attempt to elevate spot rates before the start of the new annual contract negotiation season,” Drewry noted.

These efforts are likely to persist into next month. MSC announced another Asia-Europe new FAK level yesterday, to be applied from 1 December, and is seeking $3,100 per 40ft to North Europe ports – equivalent to a 50% price increase over a two-week period – and $3,950 to west Mediterranean and $3,800 to east Mediterranean destinations.

If successful, that would almost double the current Asia-Mediterranean spot rates.

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

container freight rates
Container Shipping
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,934 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards participate in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 21, 2008
News

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Off UAE Coast Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces have seized the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TALARA approximately 20 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 250
Brooklyn Bridge barge looted
Shipping

Grounded Trailer Bridge Barge Looted Off Bahamas Following Mechanical Failure

Jacksonville-based transportation provider Trailer Bridge reported an active robbery aboard its barge Brooklyn Bridge on the evening of November 13, with approximately 50 individuals looting cargo from the vessel while...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 454
Finnwave cargo vessel adrift
Shipping

Engine Fire Leaves Finnlines Ro-Ro Adrift in English Channel

A volunteer lifeboat crew with the UK’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) launched early Tuesday morning to assist the 33,000-ton roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel Finnwave after the ship issued a Mayday...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 2643