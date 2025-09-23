gCaptain-logo
Photo Caption: Conceptual image of humanoid robots courtesy of Persona AI

ABS and Persona AI Team Up to Bring Humanoid Robots to Shipyards

Mike Schuler
September 23, 2025

International classification society ABS and Persona AI have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop inspection technologies for humanoid robot platforms aimed at enhancing productivity and safety in shipyards.

The collaboration will focus on adapting Persona AI’s humanoid robots, which incorporate NASA’s robotic hand technology, for various shipyard tasks. These robots are designed to operate in environments built for humans, offering flexibility in complex, confined spaces where traditional industrial robots struggle.

Under the agreement, the companies will conduct joint development projects to collect data supporting classification during ship construction. This work will ultimately contribute to new ABS standards for data required to support digital and remote survey techniques.

“ABS is proud to lead the way in advancing the safe integration of emerging technologies into the maritime industry,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration with Persona AI reflects our commitment to innovation and safety, as we work to establish the standards and protocols that will enable humanoid robots to perform complex tasks reliably and securely in shipyard environments.”

“Partnering with ABS, the global authority on maritime standards, demonstrates that humanoid robotics are no longer a distant concept but on a path toward certified reality, set to transform how this industry builds, innovates, and competes,” said Nic Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona AI.

The ABS-Persona AI initiative follows another significant development in the use of humanoid robots for shipyard work. In May 2025, South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai launched Korea’s first welding humanoid initiative in partnership with Persona AI and Vazil Company. That collaboration aims to address labor constraints in high-risk trades like welding, with prototype completion expected by late 2026 and field testing beginning in 2027.

Unlike conventional industrial robots, these humanoid systems will be equipped with advanced capabilities for observation, reasoning, and decision-making. The technology is particularly significant as heavy industry faces growing labor shortages in high-risk trades.

These developments represent a significant advancement in industrial robotics that could ultimately set new standards for human-machine collaboration across all heavy industries.

abs
ai
artificial intelligence
persona AI
robots
