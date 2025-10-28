WISTA International Conference drives momentum for united action towards a sustainable future

Collaboration is key across maritime, trade and logistics if the sectors are to achieve their goals on equality, gender diversity and decarbonisation, according to speakers at the 2025 WISTA AGM and Conference, held in Barcelona between 22-24 October.

The event, the largest staged by the association in its more than 50-year history, brought together over 400 maritime professionals and leaders from around the world.

In her keynote speech, WISTA International President, Elpi Petraki stressed that collective commitment had been the source of WISTA’s strength in moving the entire maritime industry forward on gender equality.

“Collaboration has always been shipping’s greatest strength. It unites people from all corners of the world, across cultures and disciplines,” she said. “When we bring diverse perspectives together, we don’t just solve problems — we create new possibilities. That is where innovation begins.”



Drawing inspiration from this year’s Nobel laureates in Economic Sciences, who showed that progress often comes through creative destruction, Petraki applied the same principle to the current industry situation, surmising that what might seem disruptive at first can in fact lead to renewal and long-term growth.

Welcoming delegates to the gathering supported by the Port of Barcelona, as well as national and regional transport administrations, Jose Alberto Carbonell, President, Port of Barcelona pledged the Port’s commitment to gender equality and innovation. He urged the industry to respond to its challenges with purpose.

“The sector must follow what WISTA has done and continues to do; challenge the status quo, innovate, and even in the most difficult context, move forward with determination.”

The sentiment was shared by Benito Núñez Quintanilla, Secretary of State of Maritime and Air Transport, who highlighted the Ministry’s support for WISTA International and the nation’s strong belief in gender balance and equality – not only as a general principle, but as essential to the sector’s success.

Núñez Quintanilla took the opportunity to reaffirm the Spanish Government’s commitment to fully decarbonising the maritime industry as part of the international trading system. Manel Nadal, Secretary of Mobility and Infrastructures of the Government of Catalonia, highlighted the importance of the maritime sector in Catalonia, as a centre for logistics and ports activities that sustains over 24,000 companies.

Rosana Velasco, President of WISTA Spain, emphasised the significance of late 2025 as a critical moment for leaders in the energy, maritime, and trade sectors to come together to exchange ideas, inspire action, and shape the industry’s future.

The importance of global collaboration was further reflected in the event theme – Powering the Future of Shipping & Trade: Global Energy in Challenging Times – with the conference agenda delivering a series of thought-provoking discussions on the complexities of international trade, logistics and shipping today.

Programme highlights included a panel discussion on decarbonisation where the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, summarised the outcome of the latest MEPC extraordinary session and next steps. Other sessions also provided insights into the impact of shore power and just-in-time port calls on sustainability and how the industry is adapting to geopolitical tensions, new trade barriers, and the digital transformation of supply chains.

An exclusive fireside chat between Dominguez and Dorothea Ioannou, CEO, The American P&I Club, offered a deeply engaging conversation that focused on policy, regulations and human factors in global shipping. Discussions covered a wide array of topics, including decarbonisation and legal frameworks, the treatment and criminalisation of seafarers, safety, human rights and crew welfare, women in maritime, the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, and the role of the IMO.

In the days ahead of the conference, WISTA International hosted its President’s roundtable and Annual General Meeting. This year’s event saw Mariella Collazzi appointed Treasurer of the WISTA International Executive Committee, with Connie Roozen stepping down after seven years of dedicated service. During the AGM, three new National WISTA Associations (NWAs) were announced – Croatia, Kenya and Malta – in addition to the relaunch of WISTA Japan.

In the spirit of change, a new brand identity was also unveiled, with the new WISTA International logo representing the global reach, unity, and forward movement for women in the shipping, trading, and logistics sectors.