WISTA International Board to Convene in India for the First Time with a Focus on Sustainable Shipping

For the first time in history, the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) International Board will hold its mid-term meeting in India. This landmark event underscores WISTA’s dedication to fostering diversity, inclusion, and leadership in the global maritime, trading, and logistics sectors.

To commemorate this historic occasion, WISTA India is hosting its first WISTA International EXCO Conference, titled “Navigating Change: The Future of Sustainable Shipping,” on 9th April 2024. This conference will explore the maritime industry’s critical challenges and opportunities, particularly in driving environmental sustainability. Leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the globe will come together to discuss cutting-edge strategies, share insights, and collaborate on transforming maritime operations into greener, more resilient systems.

Summiit Cheema Sharma, WISTA India President expressed her thoughts on the event, stating: “It is an honour and a privilege for WISTA India to be hosting its first WISTA International ExCo mid-term conference in India. India is the ideal venue for such an event, as the economy is swiftly transitioning to sustainable shipping by using renewable energy, alternative fuels, and other technologies to reduce emissions. India has plans to set up a Maritime Development Fund to help manufacture green vessels and ports. It has already undertaken green shipping under government policies such as the National Biofuel Policy and Methanol Policy, so it is set to create a future that is sustainable and facilitates global seaborne trade.



“I am excited and look forward to welcoming our WISTA International ExCo Board Members, our overseas guests, speakers, and participants from all over India. We anticipate a memorable event, with rich insights, takeaways, and action plans for a sustainable future in global shipping.”

Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA International, emphasized the significance of this event, stating: “India is a vibrant hub for the maritime industry, and it is an honour for the WISTA International Board to meet here for the first time. This visit highlights the vital contributions of women in maritime and reaffirms our dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion worldwide.”

The conference serves as a platform to celebrate and amplify the pivotal role women play in shaping the future of maritime sustainability, while also charting a course for a more inclusive and greener industry.