Alfa Laval UK Supercharges Dry-Dock Strategy To Cut Vessel Downtime

Marine technology leader Alfa Laval UK strengthens its drydock support for shipowners and operators with customised pre-docking audits and tailored spare parts solutions to boost efficiency and optimise vessel performance.

Alfa Laval UK is focused on supporting shipowners with drydocking by helping them identify the kits and parts required for maintenance, whether these are unique to each vessel or pre-identified kits, enabling smarter planning, faster turnaround, and longer fleet uptime.

A major focus will be providing condition audit services up to six months before docking. “By auditing systems months before docking, we can spot issues early, plan ahead, and prevent costly surprises,” said Ezgi Sezen, UK Marine Services Manager.

“As ships become more complex and budgets tighten, this level of foresight is essential in keeping vessels’ uptime at a maximum.”

Each audit will provide a detailed condition overview of equipment, from corrosion checks to upgrade recommendations, allowing Alfa Laval teams to build a tailored service around four months before a vessel docks. This will ensure that spare parts, engineering services, and logistics can be prepared months in advance of a vessel’s arrival.

Alfa Laval provides a unique list of spare parts tailored to each customer’s needs, as identified by the skilled engineers through prefilled questionnaires or service assessments. For certain equipment, Alfa Laval also offers pre-identified kits available in three levels:

– Basic: a focus on essential, safety-critical parts.

– Standard: add overhaul spares for comprehensive maintenance.

– Plus: for operators with tight schedules/short port calls needing extensive spares onboard

“With the right parts and expertise in place and ready the moment a ship docks, that planning can turn time saved into operational revenue advantage for shipowners,” added Sezen.

“Rather than becoming another cost-driven necessity, dry-docking becomes a strategic opportunity to enhance performance, ensure regulatory compliance and extend equipment life.”

The strengthened service builds on Alfa Laval UK’s £25m marine operation, supported by 165 staff, including 12 marine specialists, complementing its Camberley Service Centre, the national hub for rapid response.

Alfa Laval has also expanded its worldwide dry-dock network, locating service centres near major shipyards to deliver consistent expertise, pricing transparency and seamless logistical support wherever vessels operate.

The company’s retrofit and control system upgrade options, available both in-dock and at sea, allow shipowners to coordinate maintenance across multiple systems, keeping budgets under control and minimising operational disruptions to vessels.

“Dry docking can be a very stressful component of fleet management,” said Tristan Matthews, Head of UK Marine Division. “We’re simplifying the process. With a clear service package and aligned activities, we’re helping shipowners turn every dry-dock into a performance upgrade, backed by 24/7 technical support through our global network.”

With Alfa Laval’s legacy in the marine sector dating back to the 1800s, the company continues to build on that foundation, focusing on sustainability, reliability, and long-term partnerships.

“The UK has a strong maritime heritage and remains an attractive place to operate, manage and own vessels from,” said Matthews. “We are here to stay and to be a trusted partner while continuing to invest in services to support shipowners. When a vessel leaves dock, the Alfa Laval badge always stands as proof of reliability and responsibility.”

Operating across more than 100 countries with 39 production units and 100-plus service centres, Alfa Laval offers local proximity on a global scale. Its network of over 200 international service engineers and strategically placed spare parts distribution hubs in America, Europe, and Asia ensures rapid response and next-day delivery for most components.

