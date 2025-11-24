gCaptain-logo
Port Los Angeles container terminal

Photo courtesy Port Los Angeles

West Coast Ports Navigate Tariff Uncertainty as October Volumes Show Mixed Results

Mike Schuler
November 24, 2025

The nation’s two busiest West Coast ports delivered contrasting October performances as shifting trade policies and inventory dynamics continue to reshape cargo flows through the final months of 2025.

The Port of Los Angeles processed 848,431 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in October, marking what Executive Director Gene Seroka called “a solid performance given all the trade volatility this year.” With 8,655,489 TEUs handled through the first ten months, the port remains 2% ahead of last year’s pace and within striking distance of a historic milestone.

“With six weeks to go, we are within reach of the 10 million container unit-mark for the year,” Seroka said at a media briefing. “If we reach that milestone, it would be the third time in our history and something no other Western Hemisphere port has achieved even once.”

However, Seroka expects challenges ahead, with cargo volumes expected to soften in November and December compared to last year, when shippers began accelerating imports as a hedge against potential tariffs. With retail and manufacturing inventories now well-stocked, demand for replenishment has diminished.

October’s figures at Los Angeles showed loaded imports down 7% year-over-year to 429,283 TEUs, while loaded exports ticked up 1% to 123,768 TEUs. Empty containers declined 8% to 295,380 TEUs.

At the neighboring Port of Long Beach, October volumes fell 14.9% compared to the same month in 2024—which remains the port’s strongest month in its 114-year history. The port moved 839,671 TEUs last month, with imports declining 17.6% and exports down 11.5%.

Despite the monthly decline, Long Beach has processed 8,229,916 TEUs through October, up 4.1% from the same period last year.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero noted that while cargo continues to move smoothly, consumers should brace for impact. “The consumer has not seen significant tariff impacts given that manufacturers, retailers, and others have shared in incurring some of these costs and mitigating price escalation to the consumer, but that may change as we approach 2026,” Cordero said. “Consumers will likely see price escalation in the coming months as shippers continue to pass along the cost of tariffs on goods and a higher percentage of these costs will be passed on to the consumer.”

The cautious outlook extends beyond the West Coast. According to Descartes Systems Group’s November Global Shipping Report, U.S. container import volumes reached 2,306,687 TEUs in October, down just 0.1% from September but 7.5% lower than October 2024. Year-to-date volumes now sit just 0.9% above 2024 levels, a dramatic narrowing from the nearly 10% growth margin recorded in January.

China remained the dominant source of imports despite ongoing trade tensions, accounting for 34.9% of total U.S. imports in October after posting a 5.4% monthly increase. However, volumes from China remained 16.3% below year-ago levels.

“October’s performance likely signals ongoing caution among U.S. importers facing persistent geopolitical friction and regulatory volatility, which drive higher levels of supply chain uncertainty and complexity as policies shift and evolve quickly,” said Jackson Wood, Director of Industry Strategy at Descartes.

As Black Friday approaches and the holiday shopping season enters full swing, port executives emphasized their commitment to smooth operations despite macroeconomic headwinds. Chief Operating Officer Noel Hacegaba of Long Beach stressed that coordination across the supply chain remains strong, even as the nation navigates what he described as its longest government shutdown.

For West Coast ports, the path to year-end remains uncertain, shaped by inventory levels that reflect months of strategic positioning and trade policies that continue to evolve.

