Washington Moves to Break Hormuz Shipping Paralysis With $20B Maritime Insurance Plan

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled a $20 billion maritime reinsurance facility aimed at restoring confidence in commercial shipping through the Persian Gulf, moving to operationalize a federal insurance backstop proposed earlier this week as missile and drone attacks and insurance withdrawals triggered a collapse in vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The plan, announced by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation in coordination with the United States Department of the Treasury, would provide reinsurance coverage—including war risk—for vessels operating in the Gulf region during the escalating conflict with Iran.

According to officials, the facility will insure losses of up to approximately $20 billion on a rolling basis and will initially focus on coverage for hull and machinery as well as cargo.

The initiative follows a directive earlier this week from Donald Trump ordering the government to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade transiting the Gulf after insurers rapidly pulled back from the region amid a surge in missile and drone attacks targeting commercial vessels.

In a statement announcing the plan, DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black said the program is designed to help restore the flow of global energy shipments through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

“Working alongside CENTCOM, DFC coverage will offer a level of security no other policy can provide,” Black said. “We are confident that our reinsurance plan will get oil, gasoline, LNG, jet fuel, and fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz and flowing again to the world.”

Officials said the coverage will apply only to vessels that meet specific eligibility criteria and will be delivered through preferred American insurance partners identified by the agency. The DFC and Treasury are coordinating closely with United States Central Command as the program is implemented.

The reference to CENTCOM underscores the potential for military support to accompany the insurance initiative. Earlier this week, Trump said the United States Navy could begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” if conditions require it.

The announcement marks the most significant government intervention yet in maritime insurance markets since the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran erupted last weekend.

The rapidly deteriorating security environment has pushed the regional maritime threat level to “CRITICAL,” according to the Joint Maritime Information Center, while insurers have reassessed their exposure to Gulf waters after several commercial vessels were struck by projectiles or drones in recent days.

Members of the International Group of P&I Clubs—which collectively insure roughly 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage—issued 72-hour cancellation notices earlier this week for certain war-risk coverages tied to Iranian waters and adjacent Gulf areas after reinsurers withdrew capacity from the market.

Although insurers say war-risk coverage remains available on a voyage-by-voyage basis under specific agreement, the tightening insurance environment has emerged as a primary factor shaping operational decisions for shipowners.

Industry estimates suggest roughly 1,000 vessels remain anchored or sheltering in the Persian Gulf and nearby waters as operators weigh security risks, insurance costs, and contractual obligations.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important energy shipping corridors—has slowed dramatically as a result, with vessel movements falling sharply from historical averages.

By stepping into the insurance market with a federal reinsurance facility, Washington is attempting to address what industry analysts increasingly view as the key bottleneck preventing ships from returning to the region.

Whether the program succeeds in restoring vessel movements will depend on how quickly the coverage can be deployed and whether shipowners judge the combined security and insurance environment to be acceptable for transit.

For now, officials say additional details will be released as the program is rolled out. Businesses and financial institutions seeking access to the reinsurance facility have been directed to contact the DFC directly as implementation moves forward.