Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in support of Operation Epic Fury

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

Report: Russia Providing Iran Targeting Data on U.S. Warships in Middle East

Reuters
March 6, 2026
Reuters

March 6 (Reuters) – Russia is providing Iran with targeting information that includes locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three officials familiar with the intelligence.

The extent of Russia’s support to Iran was not entirely clear but the Iranian military’s own ability to locate U.S. forces has been degraded since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Tehran last week, the Post reported. 

The war has since escalated, triggering retaliatory strikes by Iran, and ensnared its neighbors as it seeks to impose a high cost on the U.S., Israel and their allies. 

gCaptain’s Full Coverage of the Iran Conflict

The U.S. military has identified six reserve soldiers killed in Kuwait when a drone slammed into a U.S. military facility in Port ?Shuaiba. Trump and other senior officials have warned the conflict will likely result in more U.S. military deaths. 

A White House spokeswoman did not directly comment on the alleged Russian support to Iran. 

“The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed. Their ballistic missile retaliation is decreasing every day, their navy is being wiped out, their production capacity is being demolished, and proxies are hardly putting up a fight,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement, responding to questions from Reuters.

Russia was in dialog with representatives of Iran’s leadership, the Kremlin said on Friday. It declined to provide details when asked by reporters whether Moscow was helping Tehran. 

The conflict has been an unexpected shot in the arm for Russia, with a significant bump in demand for its oil and gas, boosting exports battered in recent years by sanctions linked to its war in Ukraine. The United States has given Ukraine intelligence information during its war with Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Washington and Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iran
Iran conflict
russia
strait of hormuz
US Navy

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Related Articles

Illustration shows map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran
Maritime Security

Maritime Insurance Premiums Surge as Iran Conflict Widens

As the conflict in the Gulf widens, maritime insurance premiums for war coverage are surging -- in some cases by more than 1000% -- dramatically driving up the cost of moving energy through a critical maritime corridor.

10 minutes ago
Total Views: 49
Qatar Energy LNG terminal at Ras Laffan with liquefaction trains and export facilities
News

Qatar Appears to Have Loaded First LNG Cargo Since Force Majeure

Qatar appears to have loaded its first liquefied natural gas cargo after the widening conflict in the Middle East forced it to halt fuel production and declare an unprecedented force majeure to buyers.

15 minutes ago
Total Views: 66
FILE PHOTO: Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz
News

When the Underwriters Blinked: What the Hormuz Insurance Crisis Really Means

The viral social media post claimed Donald Trump had just "killed the British Empire" in a matter of minutes. The truth is simultaneously more complicated, more interesting, and in some ways more consequential than that.

24 minutes ago
Total Views: 128