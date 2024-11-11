Wallenius Wilhelmsen Doubles Down on Record-Breaking RoRo Fleet 

Oslo-based roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has exercised options for two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper class pure care and truck carriers (PCTCs) and plans to upsize two more already on order.

The new vessels, to be built at China Merchants Jingling Shipyard Co., Ltd., are part of a larger order that will see Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Shaper class fleet grow to 14 vessels. Eight of these will have a capacity of 11,700 CEU, while six will maintain the original 9,300 CEU capacity.

The delivery of the newly ordered vessels is expected in the second half of 2028, with the company retaining options for two more vessels, declarable by the second half of 2025.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fit seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s net-zero ambition,” said Xavier Leroi, VP & COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. “The vessels are prepared for net-zero and future fuels from day one and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably.”

Wallenius Wilhelmsen initially ordered twelve Shaper class vessels with capacities of 9,300 CEU. However, in September, the company announced plans to upsize four of the vessels, increasing their capacity to a record-breaking 11,700 CEU. Today’s announcement will bring the number of super-sized Shaper-class vessels to eight.

“With our sight set on a net-zero future for shipping, upsizing and expanding our Shaper class is a step in the right direction toward that goal,” Leroi added.

The larger Shaper class vessels will be equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, capable of running on methanol from the outset. This feature underscores Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s focus on emission reduction and environmental sustainability. Additionally, these vessels will boast improved ramp strength, expanded capacity for heavy and high cargo, and enhanced energy efficiency measures, all while prioritizing crew welfare.

These advanced vessels are more than just about increased cargo capacity. They represent a key component of Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s ambitious integrated net-zero logistics service, scheduled to launch in 2027. This comprehensive service aims to transform vehicle transport by managing the entire journey—from factory to consumer—while leveraging the company’s extensive land-based logistics network.

The financial implications of this fleet expansion are aligned with previous Shaper class vessel orders, ensuring consistency in the company’s investment strategy.

Meanwhile, the company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a $580 million, multi-year shipping contract with “a leading automotive manufacturer” at rates “in line with current market levels.”

The new contract has a duration of three years and three months with commencement on January 1, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement with a long-term customer strengthening our existing partnerships,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. “This demonstrates their commitment to securing long-term ocean capacity and enables us to deliver a best-in-class service helping our customer reach their ambitions.”