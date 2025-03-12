Video Footage Reveals Critical Moments Before Ship Collision in Dense Fog Off UK Coast

New video footage has emerged showing the crucial moments leading up to the collision between the containership SOLONG and the tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s East Yorkshire coast, captured by Orca AI’s advanced surveillance system.

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, involved the Portuguese-flagged containership SOLONG striking the anchored US-flagged tanker STENA IMMACULATE near Hull.

The tanker was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel and waiting to berth at the Port of Killingholme when the collision occurred.

The footage, recorded by Orca AI’s SeaPod unit, includes two distinct videos. The first, from day cameras, shows the dense fog conditions that severely limited visibility. The second, captured by thermal cameras, documents the SOLONG’s approach and the resulting explosion upon impact.

“This video footage clearly shows the context of the accident, that is the fog conditions at the time, while the moment of impact is also shown clearly,” said Yarden Gross, CEO and Co-founder of Orca AI.

AIS data shows the SOLONG was traveling at approximately 16 knots when it allided with the stationary tanker without attempting any evasive maneuvers. The impact caused the vessels to become temporarily interlocked before the SOLONG separated and drifted south, leading authorities to establish a 1-kilometer exclusion zone.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reports that both vessels have been stabilized, with fires substantially reduced as of Wednesday morning. The SOLONG is currently being held in position by tugs offshore, while the STENA IMMACULATE remains at anchor with no visible flames.

One crew member from the SOLONG remains missing, while 36 others were successfully evacuated. All crew members aboard the STENA IMMACULATE are reported safe.

Humberside Police have arrested the 59-year-old Russian master of the German-owned SOLONG on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Environmental assessments have been encouraging, with the MCA reporting no additional pollution beyond initial observations. Air quality monitoring has detected no toxins, and Met Office modeling suggests no threat to public health.

Multiple agencies are conducting investigations, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard. The UK’s Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is coordinating with vessel owners, salvors, and insurers.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about maritime navigation safety.

“Despite technological advancements, crews still rely heavily on traditional navigation tools that struggle with target detection in low visibility conditions, rough weather, and dense fog,” Gross noted. “Compounding these challenges, crew fatigue remains a critical issue, reducing reaction times and increasing the risk of human error.”