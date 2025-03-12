Update: Both Vessels Stabilize Following Major North Sea Collision as Investigation Continues

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reports significant progress in stabilizing two vessels involved in a serious collision off England’s East Yorkshire coast, with fires substantially reduced on both ships as of Wednesday morning.

The incident began Monday morning when the Portuguese-flagged containership SOLONG struck the anchored US-flagged tanker STENA IMMACULATE near Hull. The STENA IMMACULATE was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel and awaiting berth at the Port of Killingholme when the collision occurred.

MCA Chief Executive Virginia McVea confirmed that the SOLONG is now being held in a safe position offshore by tugs, with this morning’s assessment showing greatly reduced fire activity. The STENA IMMACULATE remains at anchor with no visible flames, and officials are planning a potential onboard assessment later today.

According to incident reports, the SOLONG was traveling at approximately 16 knots when it collided with the stationary tanker without taking any evasive action. The vessels became interlocked before the SOLONG separated and began drifting south overnight, prompting authorities to establish a 1-kilometer exclusion zone around both ships.

STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 11 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

The human toll of the incident includes one missing crew member from the SOLONG, while 36 others were safely evacuated. All crew members aboard the STENA IMMACULATE have been confirmed safe.

In a significant development, Humberside Police have arrested the 59-year-old Russian master of the German-owned SOLONG on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision,” stated Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson.

Environmental concerns remain a priority, though initial assessments are encouraging. The MCA reports no additional pollution beyond what was initially observed, with comprehensive counter-pollution measures in place. Air quality monitoring has shown no toxins, and Met Office modeling indicates no threat to public health.

The STENA IMMACULATE’s operator, Crowley, confirmed they are working closely with UK authorities on salvage operations while prioritizing crew welfare and environmental protection. The vessel was operating under charter to the Military Sealift Command at the time of the incident.

Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard. The UK’s Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is coordinating with vessel owners, salvors, and insurers as the investigation progresses.

Salvage operations continue with companies engaged for both vessels, though boarding for detailed damage assessments will only proceed once conditions are deemed safe.