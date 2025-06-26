Viceroy Seaglider Takes Flight—Sort Of—in First Crewed Foil Test

REGENT Craft has announced the successful completion of its first crewed foil-mode testing of the Viceroy seaglider prototype, marking a significant advancement in the vessel’s sea trials.

This milestone follows the initial float-mode test conducted in March and represents an important step in validating the full-scale seaglider vessel. The recently tested foiling mode lifts the vessel from the water before flight, enabling intermediate speed, enhanced maneuverability, and a smoother ride while facilitating the transition from hull to wing.

The Viceroy is positioned to become one of the world’s fastest hydrofoiling vessels, even before taking off into wing-in-ground effect flight. Advanced automatic control systems will enable the prototype to foil at speeds up to 50 knots — twice as fast as current production hydrofoil boats.

“Seeing our Seaglider prototype rise onto foil for the first time marks a major milestone and a powerful validation of the years of innovation, grit, and world-class engineering our team has poured into this vision,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO at REGENT. “This achievement brings us one step closer to crewed flight, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

REGENT plans to increase hydrofoiling speed throughout the summer before transitioning to flight mode. The first human-crewed seaglider flight is projected for later this summer.

The 12-passenger Viceroy seaglider, nicknamed “Paladin,” operates in three distinct modes: floating on its hull, rising onto hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect within one wingspan from the water’s surface. At 55 feet long with a 65-foot wingspan, it represents the largest all-electric flying machine ever created.

Classified as boats rather than aircraft, Seaglider vessels are captained by certified mariners and regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard and maritime authorities worldwide. The U.S. Coast Guard granted approval for REGENT’s Navigational Safety Risk Assessment in August 2024, while Bureau Veritas issued an Approval in Principle for the Viceroy in August 2022.

Since its founding in 2020, REGENT has secured an order book reportedly worth more than $9 billion across six continents. The company has expanded its operations with notable partnerships including UrbanLink for service in Southern Florida and Puerto Rico, a $10 million contract extension with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, and trials with ADNOC Logistics and Services in the UAE.

At full capability, the Viceroy seaglider will travel at speeds up to 180 mph with a range of 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT is currently constructing a 255,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Rhode Island’s Quonset Business Park, scheduled to begin operations in 2026.