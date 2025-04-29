USCGC Calhoun Makes Major Cocaine Seizure in Atlantic Ocean

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter, USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759), has seized approximately 10,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $74 million during operations in the Atlantic Ocean. The interdiction, which occurred on April 12-13, took place approximately 1,265 miles west of Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

The operation began when Calhoun’s crew detected a suspicious fishing vessel displaying behavior consistent with narcotic trafficking. After launching a small boat, the crew apprehended five suspected smugglers who remain in U.S. custody.

“This interdiction demonstrates the Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to combating transnational criminal organizations,” said Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “Our dedicated crews, in close coordination with interagency and international partners, continue to disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics.”

Commissioned in 2024, the 418-foot Calhoun is homeported in North Charleston, South Carolina, and represents the latest addition to the Coast Guard’s fleet of Legend-class national security cutters. The vessel operates under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area command, which oversees operations from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf.

This seizure contributes to the Coast Guard’s substantial counter-drug efforts in 2025, with total seizures since January 20 reaching 101,415 pounds of cocaine and 10,743 pounds of marijuana.