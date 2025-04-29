gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,149 members

The Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) small boat approaches a vessel suspected of drug smuggling in the Atlantic Ocean

The Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) small boat approaches a vessel suspected of drug smuggling in the Atlantic Ocean, April 12, 2025. Calhoun crew members boarded the fishing vessel approximately 1,265 miles west of Las Palmas, Canary Islands, seizing approximately 10,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $74 million. U.S. Coast Guard photo

USCGC Calhoun Makes Major Cocaine Seizure in Atlantic Ocean

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 29, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter, USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759), has seized approximately 10,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $74 million during operations in the Atlantic Ocean. The interdiction, which occurred on April 12-13, took place approximately 1,265 miles west of Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

The operation began when Calhoun’s crew detected a suspicious fishing vessel displaying behavior consistent with narcotic trafficking. After launching a small boat, the crew apprehended five suspected smugglers who remain in U.S. custody.

“This interdiction demonstrates the Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to combating transnational criminal organizations,” said Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “Our dedicated crews, in close coordination with interagency and international partners, continue to disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics.”

Commissioned in 2024, the 418-foot Calhoun is homeported in North Charleston, South Carolina, and represents the latest addition to the Coast Guard’s fleet of Legend-class national security cutters. The vessel operates under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area command, which oversees operations from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf.

This seizure contributes to the Coast Guard’s substantial counter-drug efforts in 2025, with total seizures since January 20 reaching 101,415 pounds of cocaine and 10,743 pounds of marijuana.

Tags:

drug smuggling
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,149 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

F/A-18 Super Hornet Lost Overboard in Red Sea
Defense

F/A-18 Super Hornet Lost Overboard in Red Sea

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group reported the loss of an F/A-18E Super Hornet and tow tractor during a routine operation in the Red Sea on...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 3960
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location
Defense

Operation Rough Rider: Trump’s Offensive Hits 800 Houthi Targets as Shipping Crisis Continues

The U.S. military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi forces has intensified since President Trump took office in January 2025, marking a significant escalation in efforts to secure Red Sea shipping lanes....

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 1199
North Korea's Kim attends ceremony for launching new 5,000-tonne warship
Defense

North Korea Unveils New ‘Kim Jong Un style’ 5,000-tonne Warship

By Hyunsu Yim SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony for the launch of a “new multipurpose destroyer,” state media KCNA reported on Saturday.  The...

April 26, 2025
Total Views: 4463