gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,163 members

View of what state media KCNA reported was a test-firing of the weapons system of the new "Choe Hyon-class" warship

View of what state media KCNA reported was a test-firing of the weapons system of the new "Choe Hyon-class" warship, in this picture released on April 30, 2025, by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea Fires First Missile from New Warship

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 29, 2025
reuters logo

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) – North Korea earlier this week conducted the first test-firing of the weapons system of the new “Choe Hyon-class” warship it recently unveiled, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Cruise and anti-air missiles were launched and artillery fired as part of the test-firing attended by leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials, the report said.

The time has come for North Korea’s navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defense, Kim was quoted as saying.

North Korean state media on Saturday revealed the 5,000-tonne warship equipped with the “most powerful weapons.”

Kim, in a speech from the launch reported by KCNA, said the warship would be handed over to the navy and go into service early next year.

The “Choe Hyon-class” ship was named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Choe Hyon, according to KCNA.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

north korea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,163 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) small boat approaches a vessel suspected of drug smuggling in the Atlantic Ocean
Defense

USCGC Calhoun Makes Major Cocaine Seizure in Atlantic Ocean

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter, USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759), has seized approximately 10,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $74 million during operations in the Atlantic Ocean....

3 hours ago
Total Views: 879
F/A-18 Super Hornet Lost Overboard in Red Sea
Defense

F/A-18 Super Hornet Lost Overboard in Red Sea

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group reported the loss of an F/A-18E Super Hornet and tow tractor during a routine operation in the Red Sea on...

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 4139
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location
Defense

Operation Rough Rider: Trump’s Offensive Hits 800 Houthi Targets as Shipping Crisis Continues

The U.S. military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi forces has intensified since President Trump took office in January 2025, marking a significant escalation in efforts to secure Red Sea shipping lanes....

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 1242