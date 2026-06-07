North Korea Sees Nuclear Deterrent Role For Navy

By Sarina Yoo and Denny Thomas

Jun 6, 2026 (Bloomberg) –North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the navy must become part of the country’s nuclear war deterrent, using a ship inspection to underscore Pyongyang’s military ambitions ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit next week.

Kim made the remarks while observing navigation tests of the destroyer Kang Kon on June 4. The vessel was undergoing sea trials to evaluate its operational capabilities, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency on Saturday.

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The North Korean leader said peace could only be preserved through strong military capabilities across land, sea and air, and outlined plans to develop underwater weapons systems and build 10,000-ton destroyers under a five-year naval modernization program.

The comments are the latest in a series of moves that have kept military tensions in focus in the Korean Peninsula. In recent months, Kim has repeatedly showcased advances in the country’s nuclear and conventional weapons programs, reinforcing a message that Pyongyang intends to strengthen its deterrent capabilities.

Xi will travel to Pyongyang for the first time since 2019 on June 8-9 at the invitation of Kim. That visit comes as North Korea’s leader steps up diplomatic activity and showcases his expanding nuclear arsenal to the outside world. It also comes as the debate in China has shifted from how to achieve denuclearization to how regional powers manage a North Korea that shows little intention of giving up its nuclear weapons.

The latest display also coincides with efforts by the US and South Korea to bolster their alliance. The US State Department this week approved a potential $106 million sale of Joint Direct Attack Munition kits and related equipment to Seoul, saying the package would improve interoperability with American forces.

North Korea’s state media on Thursday released photos from a new uranium-enrichment facility. Kim was shown inspecting arrays of centrifuges that nuclear experts will analyze to estimate how much fissile material the plant could produce.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.