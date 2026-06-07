Russian Forces Attack Rescue Vessels In Ukrainian Waters, Causing Injuries

June 6 (Reuters) – Russian forces have attacked two civilian search and rescue vessels in Ukrainian waters, causing injuries, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday.

“The enemy launched strikes on two boats of the maritime search and rescue service which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor,” he wrote on Telegram, referring to a Black Sea route used to take vessels to Romanian ports.

“Unfortunately, there are injured. Evacuation by boats of the Ukrainian navy is currently underway.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

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