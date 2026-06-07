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File photo of a Ukrainian Coast Guard patrol boat. Wikimedia Commons

Russian Forces Attack Rescue Vessels In Ukrainian Waters, Causing Injuries

Reuters
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June 7, 2026
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June 6 (Reuters) – Russian forces have attacked two civilian search and rescue vessels in Ukrainian waters, causing injuries, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday. 

“The enemy launched strikes on two boats of the maritime search and rescue service which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian sea corridor,” he wrote on Telegram, referring to a Black Sea route used to take vessels to Romanian ports.

“Unfortunately, there are injured. Evacuation by boats of the Ukrainian navy is currently underway.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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black sea
Ukraine War

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

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